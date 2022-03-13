Transition Fair: Spring Into Your Future

Fredericktown and Arcadia Valley school districts are preparing a regional Transition Fair for all high school juniors and seniors who are receiving special education services.

The sixth annual fair will be held at First Baptist Church in Farmington on Wednesday. Twelve area school districts have been invited to participate. The fair will focus on information that will help students transition into the adult world.

The fair starts at 9:15 a.m. with a keynote speaker from Vocational Rehabilitation, and concludes at 1 p.m.

During the fair students will attend five breakout sessions, hear a keynote speaker, talk with employers, agencies and community service providers, win door prizes, and generally focus on their future.

Some of the topics include, "How to get a job and keep it," "Money," "What do employers expect from their employees?," "Getting involved in the community," "Insurance," "Buying your first car," "Success in college," and much more.

About 50 exhibits will be set up in the vendor sessions. The focus of these exhibits will be employment/training options, colleges, armed forces and outside agencies. Students will have an opportunity to talk to the vendors so they can discover what opportunities are available in their community.

One organizer noted, the future holds many new challenges for students and it is their hope that the transition fair will provide them the information they may need for a successful transition into the next phase of their lives.

Anyone who would like more information on the event can contact Shawnnett Williams at 573-783-8001 or Shawnnett.Williams@fpsk12.org.

