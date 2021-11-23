Travel predicted to hit pre-pandemic levels

The pandemic might not be completely over, but AAA, the nonprofit American Automobile Association, is predicting levels of travel will resemble pre-COVID-19 levels. With the flurry of travel often comes concern over gas prices, highway safety, and lodging.

AAA predicts 53.4 million people will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, up 13% from 2020. This brings travel volumes within 5% of pre-pandemic levels in 2019, with air travel almost completely recovering from its dramatic fall during the pandemic, up 80% over last year.

On the roads, the statewide gas price average in Missouri is $3.09 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Missouri Weekend Gas Watch. That price is two cents less compared to this day last week and is $1.32 more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Missouri, drivers in Jefferson City are paying the most on average at $3.17 while drivers in Joplin are paying the least at $3.01 per gallon.

Hundreds of thousands of drivers across Missouri will be paying about $1.25 to $1.48 more for a gallon of gas compared to Thanksgiving gas prices in 2020, when people were encouraged to stay home due to the pandemic.

According to AAA, with millions more Americans traveling again after getting the COVID-19 vaccine or booster, demand for crude oil and gasoline has increased substantially over this time last year and throughout most of this year. The increase in demand comes as the world reopens and has led to higher crude oil prices and furthermore higher retail gasoline prices for much of 2021.

While gas prices will be much more expensive than last year, the higher prices are not expected to deter holiday travelers. AAA predicts an estimated 957,000 Missourians will drive 50 miles or more to their Thanksgiving destination, an 8% increase from 2020. Furthermore, drivers in Missouri are paying the 5th lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson said with so many extra drivers in the Troop C area, all the available troopers will be out working over the weekend, especially on Wednesday evening.

“That’s in the peak travel time, with people getting off work and starting to travel to their destinations. And then again on Sunday, we'll have as many troopers available as possible,” he said, adding they’ll be trying to enforce all traffic laws but they’ll really be focusing on excessive speed, hazardous moving violations – improper lane changes, failure to signal and making sure people aren't impaired.

“We just can't stress enough, the importance of our drivers to just give themselves a little extra time to get to where they're going,” Thompson said. “Don't be in a hurry. Don't be aggressive on the roadway, be a courteous driver to other drivers around, and just slow down. If your holiday plans include any kind of alcohol, make sure you have a designated driver.”

If a driver sees scary or threatening driving from another motorist, they don’t have to feel like sitting ducks, Thompson said.

“We do get a lot of phone calls of people driving aggressively or in careless and imprudent manners, we do have *55,” he said. “If other motorists witness someone driving unsafely they can feel free to call *55 on their phones and that will get them to the nearest Highway Patrol headquarters where they're calling from, they can report what they're seeing to us and we can try to get troopers out there to get the situation handled before it causes a crash.”

Checking one’s driving speed can also help keep fuel usage in check, although, for the first time in months, oil prices started to slip below $80 a barrel in recent days. On Thursday, the price of crude fell to six-week lows after the Biden administration requested that China, Japan and South Korea release their strategic oil reserves.

While crude oil and gas prices had already started falling earlier in the week due to a slight drop in demand, it’s still too early to say if prices will continue to drop leading into the busy Thanksgiving travel period, said the Missouri office of AAA.

“Missouri drivers can be thankful that retail gas prices are starting to drop, but we won’t see anything close to the prices from Thanksgiving 2020. However, there are some simple steps drivers can take get the most bang for their buck when filling up for their holiday road trip,” said AAA Missouri spokesperson Nick Chabarria. “One of the easiest ways to save is to maintain your car according to the manufacturer’s recommendations.

"Regular service will ensure optimum fuel economy, performance and longevity.”

Simple ways to improve a car’s gas mileage include:

• Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard acceleration.

• Slow down and drive the speed limit. Higher speeds result in more aerodynamic drag.

• Plan ahead to accomplish multiple errands in one trip, and whenever possible, travel outside high-traffic times of day.

• Use cruise control on the highway to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel if road conditions allow.

• Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine, even in colder temperatures. It’s unnecessary and wastes fuel.

• Remove unnecessary and bulky items from the car. It takes more fuel to accelerate a heavier car, and the reduction in fuel economy is greater for small cars than larger models.

• Minimize the use of roof racks and remove special carriers when not in use. On the highway, even an empty bike rack can reduce fuel economy, and a loaded rack or car-top container will have a major effect on gas mileage.

• Make sure tires are properly maintained and inflated to the correct level. Maintain the car according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. Regular service will ensure optimum fuel economy.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.