Traveling across the country by electric scooter

“We have a 1990 VW Vanagon Westfalia camper van,” he said. “There’s bunk beds in the van, and we have a tent for the third person.”

Bedford noted that the group averages 80-100 miles per day depending on stops.

“It’s 5-6 hours to 8-9 hours, it depends on how much we stop,” he said. “If we encounter rain — we were sponsored by Segway, they were the ones that gave us the scooters to do this trip — and per our contract, we are not able to ride through any kind of rain.”

Segway Ninebot Max is the model of scooter that Pollard is using. Bedford said that Segway gave them six for the trip.

“We cycle through them throughout the week so that none of them gets any more wear than the others,” he said. “We usually use four of them a day. They get from 25-30 miles before they die and we have to switch out to the next one.

“When we first started, we were going through Virginia on the Blue Ridge Parkway, it was very hilly, and we were getting like 20-23 miles, then we came out to Illinois and we did 80 miles on three scooters.”

The scooters can plug into a regular residential outlet for recharging.