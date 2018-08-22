Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States – with 5.6 million Americans living with the disease.
Every 65 seconds, someone in the United States develops the disease which kills more than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined.
While the numbers are staggering, there is a way to help make it possible for the first Alzheimer’s disease survivor a real possibility.
The fight for the first survivor – the Farmington Walk to End Alzheimer’s – is set for Sept. 8 in downtown Farmington.
Registration for the walk begins at 8 a.m., with a ceremony at 9 a.m. followed by the walk at 9:30 a.m.
Laura Laramore is a part of the team from First State Community Bank. Laramore said the reason for participating is the same as so many who walk – a personal experience with the disease.
“I have a strong family history,” she said. “My grandfather died with Alzheimer’s when I was 25. My mother had early onset Alzheimer’s when she was only 59 and she’s still living at Presbyterian Manor.
“My dad passed away with Alzheimer’s in June of this year … I just want everyone to be aware. A lot of people understand that people (with Alzheimer’s) forget, but a lot of people don’t understand exactly what Alzheimer’s is.”
She noted there is a variety of information available through the Alzheimer’s Association, and making the public more aware can only help toward the goal of that first survivor.
“We want there to be an awareness locally so that we have more resources that are brought to our area,” she said.
The opening ceremony will be held on the south side of the courthouse.
“(The opening ceremony) is really touching,” she said. “We’ll have a promise garden with Forget-Me-Nots – the different flowers have different meanings” adding the ceremony includes a child carrying a white flower to symbolize the first survivor.
Following the ceremony, the walk travels down Columbia Street to Main Street, then heading west on Liberty Street up to North A Street before turning back on Columbia Street to make the way back to the courthouse.
The goal for the Farmington walk is $60,000. Laramore said nearly $20,000 has been raised already through team fundraising events.
The team at First State Community Bank and First State Financial Management is hosting a trivia night from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Friday at the Twin Oaks Winery Glass House. The cost is $10 per person with a 10-person maximum team size.
The evening features a cash bar and kitchen, silent auction items and 50/50 drawing. Contact Becky Gray at bgray@fscb.com or 573-705-3299 or Laramore at LLaramore@fsia.bz or 705-3381 to register for the trivia night.
Registration for the Farmington Walk can be found online at alz.org/walk or by contacting Laramore at 705-3381.
“So many lives have been touched by (Alzheimer’s),” she said. “It’s such a horrible, cruel disease. And, the goal is to have our first survivor. It’s the only disease where there is no survivor.”
The local event is sponsored by Ashbrook, The Arbors at Maplebrook, The Arbors at Parkwood Meadows, Southbrook Skilled Nursing, KFMO/B104, Kindred Hospice and Kindred at Home, Midwest Health Group, Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America and TAG Truck Center.
