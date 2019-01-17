Try 1 month for 99¢
Want to have a fun night and raise money for a fun and unique cause? 

The First United Methodist Church in Park Hills will be hosting a trivia night on Friday. It is being held to raise money for local students who will be taking an intercontinental trip in the coming years.

Ryan Hassell, music director at the church, has organized a trip to Italy and Greece in 2020 for local students from West County, and one student from North County.

“It will be an educational, historical tour,” Hassell said. “It’s through EF Tours, and they specialize in student tours and have been doing so for 50 years.”

Last year, Hassell took several students to various countries in Europe, and he said everyone had a great time. He hopes he can emulate that success again in the coming year.

The trivia night is open to anyone who is interested, and participants can bring their own team or join an existing one. Teams will be limited to 8-10 people. Tickets are $10 a person.

Additionally, Hassell said that enrollment for the trip is still open. And it isn’t just for students; adults can sign up, too.

The trivia will start at 7 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at the First United Methodist Church in Park Hills, located at 401 Taylor Ave. If you have any questions or need more information about the trivia night or the trip enrollment, contact Ryan Hassell at 573-218-8410.

Rachel Gann is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at rgann@dailyjournalonline.com.

