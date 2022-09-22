Trivia night to help Operation SAND Friday

Operation Sand, a group dedicated to "protecting Ste. Genevieve County from impacts of silica sand mining," is hosting a trivia night at 7 p.m. Friday with doors opening at 6 p.m. All proceeds will go toward the organization's legal fees as the group fights against a silica sand mine. The event takes place at the Weingarten Vineyard.

Throughout the night, live music will be provided by David Cattani, a musician who has both originals and covers ranging from the 1950s through modern music. There will be a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle. Items involved in the silent auction and 50/50 raffle include St. Louis Blues hockey tickets, Fox Theater tickets, fall and house plant baskets, wine, and grilling sets with beer.

Registration is $30 per person, or $200 for a table which seats up to eight people.

The grand prize for the night is a St. Louis Cardinal basket featuring hats, tumblers, lanyards, and largest prize is eight Cardinal tickets for the Sept. 30 game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Leigh Anslow, a member of Operation SAND and the sister of Jillian Anslow, one of the founders, said there are more prizes than just the Cardinals basket to win. Second place is a new Igloo cooler filled with summer-themed alcoholic drinks. A losing table having the most fun will receive a bouquet of Dum Dum suckers.

Operation SAND’s attorney Steve Jeffery will give a presentation at 6:30 p.m. Besides the presentation, guests will be eligible to ask questions to Jeffery if so desired.

Food and drinks will be provided, including snack trays with meat, cheese, veggies, and fruit. People are also allowed to bring in outside snacks, like a pizza for the table, according to Leigh. People are not able bring in outside drinks. A cash-only bar will also be available during the duration of the event.

More information about Operation SAND can be found on the organization’s Facebook group under Operation SAND, including information on the trivia night fundraiser.