Trivia night to raise funds for suicide prevention month

A Trivia Night to benefit the 2022 Mineral Area Out of the Darkness Community Walk for Suicide Prevention will take place May 21 at Farmington VFW Post 5896, 814 E Karsch Blvd.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the trivia contest starting at 6 p.m.

The evening is sponsored by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP)

This year’s trivia competition will honor the 22 veterans this nation loses every day to suicide. All of the evening’s questions will be focused on military branches, veteran organizations and patriotic fun facts.

In addition to the trivia contest, there will be prizes, 50/50 drawings, raffle baskets and AFSP gear giveaways. There will be a limited dinner menu available for purchase (food, soda and water), along with access to the VFW Club House Bar.

Teams are made up of tables of eight with a charge of $20 per team member. A reservation fee of $40 is required to hold one of the 12 tables available, so book early.

For answers to questions and/or registration, contact Whitney Shumway by phone at 573-330-0906 or by email at Whitney.shumway.afsp@gmail.com.

