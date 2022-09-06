Trokey, staff, keep Farmington library running smoothly

An important but sometimes overlooked center of knowledge resources in Farmington is the large building at the corner of West Liberty and A Streets.

Along with his staff, Farmington Public Library Director Travis Trokey deals daily with the calendaring of programs and meetings — and of course — the never ending job of checking out of books.

“It’s astounding the amount of things you have to know,” he said. “There’s a lot of moving parts here. I have to manage making sure that everything is on track. Some of our programs we have to plan 3-6 months in advance. I take care of the meeting room schedule, that’s a lot of phone calls and emails. We have 50-60 meetings from outside groups a month.”

Born in Farmington, Trokey grew up in Bonne Terre until about sixth grade when he moved to Park Hills and eventually graduating from Central High School. After reaching that educational milestone, his path wasn’t clear for quite a few years.

“I went to the University of Missouri-Rolla for about a year-and-a-half for computer science,” he said. “Science and math have always been a big thing for me, but that didn’t work out; it wasn’t what I was looking for in life. I transferred to Mizzou and bounced around a little bit and then ended up in the fine arts program. That’s what my degree is in with an emphasis in painting and print-making. I moved back here after college and did some freelance artwork and commissions.

“In 2004, I started here part-time. I was part-time for three to four years and then full-time as the local history and genealogy librarian. It clicked with me in a way I wouldn’t have expected; I love it. I have always been curious about how stuff works and just wanted to know things, period. The public service side of it is extremely fulfilling in a way I would never have expected. I was very introverted. I really love this community; I’ve lived other places but love this community and people.”

History and genealogy

Although he now oversees every aspect of the library, Trokey still loves doing local research and the genealogy that often goes with it.

“It’s fulfilling to find something that someone has spent years looking for,” he said. “I love the hunt for stories. A lot of information is out there somewhere, it’s just how you access it. I worked with a lot of folks in the [St. Francois County Historical Society] that passed away, primarily Jack Clay.

"I learned a ton from him about research in local history. When he passed, they didn’t really have anybody to pick up the research side and I had already gotten a lot of requests through the genealogy department anyway, so I started picking up a lot of the historical society requests. I have a lot of people that come to me fairly regularly. I might not see them for a couple of years; they then will come to me for research help even for surrounding counties.”

With his long-time interest in technology and emerging technologies, Trokey can be a good resource for free advice to novices or beginning researchers.

“Like the Chronicling America Archives of the Library of Congress,” he said. “A lot of people don’t know about that, it’s a completely free resource. You can search anything in the public domain. I use that exclusively for the Farmington papers pre-1920 because it’s better quality than microfilm.”

Just as history and genealogy can provide some unexpected twists and turns, the answers Trokey comes up with can prompt some interesting reactions.

“You never know how people are going to take stuff,” he said. “Once you start digging, there’s dark stuff you find and I’ve had people flat out deny that the stuff was right — or when you are trying to confirm family stories and I disprove it, that’s a whole other thing.”

A lot of research that Trokey conducts is much easier than it used to be, aside from his ability to use the internet.

“Now stuff is so much more streamlined," he said. "I am not as amazed at finding things now. When you look at the work our historical society put into getting all the county records on microfilm in the 1990s, the volunteer hours for all that is astounding. It is easier now, but it is still a lot of work.”

Archived items

The main responsibility of libraries has always centered on the research of documents. Archiving is vitally important. Many think of archiving as the scanning or typing of a page into a computer and saving it so it will always be available. While that is generally true, Trokey spoke about several issues involved in archiving that many people are simply not aware of.

“There’s a lot of concern now with digitizing archives," he said. "Are we doing it in a way that is not going to be obsolete in 5-10 years? Because of the work it takes, the State Historical Society [of Missouri] puts out standards for all that stuff to make people aware that you have to watch your scope of work because you can put a lot of work in stuff and then it’s obsolete in a year or two.

“In the early 2000s, people had a lot of access to CD burners. The technology had not been out long enough to test the quality of materials. They found out that CDs can degrade in as little as seven years. I’ve also had half a dozen folks over the years who have used this program called Family Tree Maker and had 10-20 years of work in it and their computer crashed and they lost everything.”

Trokey said that, although this is considered the digital age, an old-school technology is still being used for archiving — microfilm.

“Microfilm is the standard," he said. "The masters are good for 500 years. Is it for archiving purposes? Is it for longevity? Or is the purpose of it to make it available publicly? Those are two definitely different goals.”

It's been said that the internet is forever, but after billions of items have been placed online for more than 20 years, finding them can often be a challenge. According to Trokey, the software changes over time and many of the webmasters who maintained early websites have died off or shut down the sites.

“With a lot of stuff online, the hosting agency is trying to monetize content,” he said. “Part of it is a preservation thing. Ed Mackley was a local that put together a 40,000-60,000 obituary archive for local people. That’s an all-volunteer thing. He’s passed away and it’s by the good graces of his kids that they are keeping that up, but that’s something that could go to the wind. Sometimes its individuals having a passion, and once they’re gone, there’s not somebody to pick it up.”

The digital age

In the digital age, some may have the perception that libraries will eventually stop carrying books or otherwise become completely obsolete. While Trokey sees an increase in the digital use of library resources, he does not think that libraries will close anytime soon.

“There was a little concern with e-books,” he said. “There were some folks that had the mindset of, 'What is the use of having a physical library if I can just get it digitally?' Really, that hasn’t panned out. It doesn’t show that people necessarily want e-books over physical books. I’ve had talks with a couple of Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops over the years and I ask them if they prefer e-books or physical books. Even amongst the kids, it’s about 50/50. I like the tactile feel and smell of books and there are still kids who feel the same way.

Trokey attributes part of the reason kids still like physical books to their early experiences of having parents read books to them at bedtime.

“Probably our Story Time helps too," he said. "When we have a good group of kids for Story Time, we see those continue to use books as they grow up.”

Surprisingly, Trokey sees the elderly checking out physical books less often as they grow older.

“It's individual tastes,” he said. “Honestly, the older patrons have made the switch to digital. Large print books can be considerably larger physically and for some of our older patrons, that can be cumbersome to hold. iPads can customize the text size to what they need.”

Other services

Trokey said the primary thing is that people of all ages are still checking out books — especially with the Farmington Public Library adding new books to its collection twice a month. The library is recovering from the shutdowns made necessary by the COVID pandemic and has now returned to holding 15-20 programs a month. Trokey noted that 10 years ago, the library was limited in the number of programs it could hold due to the space limitations of its previous location.

“When we moved over here, we are able to do tons of in-person programming,” he said. “We do Books on Wheels, Story Times, craft nights, Bingo for Books at the senior center and escape rooms. We have the art wall featuring local artists. We deliver books to Presbyterian Manor and we participate in interlibrary loan, all kinds of stuff.

“Being able to do programming across all demographics has been a huge thing. As computers got cheaper, we saw people using the public access computers less. Computer usage has picked up quite a bit. There’s a lot folks that did switch to using our online services due to COVID. I don’t think of that as a loss of a patron because they still use our services and they will still come in for other things.”

The library also offers computer classes for those at any level of technological capability. Trokey used to have group computer classes but there was too great a range of knowledge separating those who were attending.

“We just switched to the one-on-one format and were able to service way more people and tailor it to what they need,” he said. “I have one member of the staff that has taken over the classes and I just do the weird stuff. That’s one of my big things is helping people do it themselves, demystifying technology. It’s not magic. A lot of people, they don’t want to break stuff. I’ve learned that family members are the worst teachers for technology. A lot of it is just bad experiences with their own family being impatient with them.”

More than anything else, Trokey believes a library is an information center in the community it serves. “If the libraries don’t evolve with how people access information, we’re not doing our job," he said. "It’s just not all the physical books anymore.

“I feel very fortunate that the city council and government supports us the way they do because you see a lot of stories where the libraries have lost funding or aren’t supported the way we are.”