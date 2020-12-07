Trolley service takes vets to Perryville wall

Veterans Day might be over for another year, but veterans are honored year-round by Patriot Trolley, which is owned and operated by brothers Russ and Ron Hasty.
The De Soto-based transport company has been up and going for a few months now, taking passengers on winery tours, bachelor and bachelorette parties and other fun, party-like trips.
But one of the most important gigs they do, on at least a monthly basis, is take veterans to see the Missouri National Veterans Memorial in Perryville.
“Veterans and kids are my weakness,” Russ said recently. “We give back at least one trip per month to the wall. It’s free of charge. We’ll never charge veterans for that. Those veterans have already paid. They’ve already paid.”
Russ said he used to drive for the Ste. Genevieve Trolley, and said he was displeased with what he felt was a general lack of patriotism, a decrease in flag displays and disrespect for veterans and military members.
“When my brother -- he’s a veteran of five years and a 32-year police officer retired as a sergeant -- and me and him, we were talking, and we thought, let’s do this,” Russ said.
Russ said they’ve helped the Superheroes for Hope fundraiser, have provided trolley packages to some of the six area chambers they’ve joined, and generally like to give back to the community.
“We run a business but we’re going to allocate ‘X’ amount of those dollars to helping others who can’t help themselves,” he said, adding they’re not consumed by worry about the bottom line.
“We don’t feel we need to spend large amounts of money on new cars when there are people in need,” Russ said. “We buy plain label and we’re down-to-earth people who know there are people who need help and we can help them.”
More information about Patriot Trolley is available at https://thepatriottrolley.com/, or by calling 314-265-0647.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.
