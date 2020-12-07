Trolley service takes vets to Perryville wall

Veterans Day might be over for another year, but veterans are honored year-round by Patriot Trolley, which is owned and operated by brothers Russ and Ron Hasty.

The De Soto-based transport company has been up and going for a few months now, taking passengers on winery tours, bachelor and bachelorette parties and other fun, party-like trips.

But one of the most important gigs they do, on at least a monthly basis, is take veterans to see the Missouri National Veterans Memorial in Perryville.

“Veterans and kids are my weakness,” Russ said recently. “We give back at least one trip per month to the wall. It’s free of charge. We’ll never charge veterans for that. Those veterans have already paid. They’ve already paid.”

Russ said he used to drive for the Ste. Genevieve Trolley, and said he was displeased with what he felt was a general lack of patriotism, a decrease in flag displays and disrespect for veterans and military members.

“When my brother -- he’s a veteran of five years and a 32-year police officer retired as a sergeant -- and me and him, we were talking, and we thought, let’s do this,” Russ said.