Fire departments from all over the county and beyond were called to a tractor trailer carrying a large quantity of alcohol that was on fire on northbound U.S. 67 at Route Y Thursday at 8:49 p.m.
Big River Fire/Bonne Terre Chief Dave Pratte said when he came up the highway he could see the fire blazing in front of the box trailer the semi was hauling.
“I thought it was a load of grain alcohol that was going to explode and all the driver said was that it was 42,000 pounds of alcohol,” Pratte said. “As soon as I found out that it was spirits we laid about 800 feet of LDH (large diameter hose, which is a big-flow, low-pressure hose) in the northbound lane and put the water cannon on it and knocked it down. We pulled some hand lines and were able to get it out.”
As of 10:40 p.m. Pratte said he didn’t know the cause of the fire and the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the driver were there with him. They were questioning the driver to try to figure out what happened.
“The cab was well involved when I pulled up and you could hear stuff popping off, tires exploding and we couldn’t tell because the box (trailer) was behind it,” Pratte said. “I could see the fire, a well-involved vehicle, so I parked a couple hundred yards back and started blocking the road.”
Pratte said De Soto Rural Fire Protection had the southbound lanes blocked in preparation for an explosion. He said that if it was grain alcohol or something like that, it would burn and no one would be able to see it burning.
“It could have been a very dangerous situation, which it turned out it was not, so the firefighters were able to get a truck in position with a water cannon to knock the initial fire down,” Pratte said. “The driver was fine and there were no injuries.”
Pratte said departments to assist the Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Department were Farmington, Park Hills, Leadington, Desloge, De Soto Rural, Antonia and Jefferson R-7 Fire Departments. He added he move the Potosi Fire Department up to cover their firehouse.
He said they were able to save the vodka and the fire never made it into the trailer.
The highway was completely shut down for approximately an hour and a half and the northbound side only had one lane open as of 11 p.m.
