Truckin' Tuesday rolls into Fredericktown

Truckin' Tuesday kicked off its first night in the park on June 22, with the hot Missouri summer temperatures taking a break and making way for a pleasant evening in the shade.

"Although we were working with a short timeframe and lost a couple of vendors close to setup time, we were pleased with the community participation we had for our first Truckin' Tuesday," Madison County Chamber Board Member and Event Organizer Ashley Bales said.

With the short notice of the event, numerous food trucks had already committed to other locations and one had transportation-related issues on its way to the event.

However, despite only having a few trucks, the park slowly started to fill with patrons and soon it was hard to find a seat.

Ghee Ghee's Kitchen was serving up tasty quesadillas as fast as it could and Amy's Goodies had dessert covered with its fried pies and shaved ice.

After the great turnout from the community, it has been decided by the Madison County Chamber of Commerce and the City of Fredericktown to hold Truckin' Tuesday once a month. The next event will be July 24 from 4 to 7 p.m.

