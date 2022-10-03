Trucking for a cause

Start your engines. A truck show fundraiser will happen at St. Joe State Park Friday and Saturday to benefit a local autism center that’s interested in expanding its offerings.

At the Missouri Mines State Historic Site in Park Hills, Show & Shine for a Special Kind will feature a fleet of shined-up semi trucks, the drivers of which have registered to compete for special awards to be bestowed by some students, and 100% of the proceeds from activities and sponsorships going to Little Learners Spectrum Center Inc. (LLSC) in Farmington.

T-shirts and hoodies can be pre-ordered and picked up at the show at raceranchwear.com/pre-orders. Twelve LLSC students will be choosing their favorite trucks to be featured in a calendar, and trophies with the autism puzzle theme will be handed out to three winners in the show. Registration for semis is $50. More information can be obtained from Kasey Aslinger at 573-366-1464 or kaseyaslinger@aol.com

The show, according to Executive Assistant Lynsey Gulley of LLSC, brings in supporters from all over the country. Parents of student Jolie Aslinger organized last year’s Show & Shine to raise awareness and support through the trucking world. Kasey and Terry Aslinger live in Patton and own the companies EZ Livin Express, Aslinger Auto Logistics, and Terry’s Truck & Trailer.

“The truck show not only offers families an opportunity to admire these beautiful trucks, but to also participate in the Night Light Walk, where families can see each sponsor’s support banner. And it’s a sensory-friendly hour where no loud noises or horns are to be sounded,” Gulley said. “Everyone can enjoy food vendors, pop-up tents from local boutiques and shops, and so much more. All proceeds from the show will be donated to Little Learners Spectrum Center Inc.”

Opened last March in Farmington, LLSC is an early childhood academy that specializes in serving children with developmental delays, learning delays and autism spectrum disorder (ASD); neurotypical children; and every child out there who doesn't quite fit into one of the listed categories. The center is hoping to expand into a larger facility, eventually.

“We currently service all children ages 0-6 years old in our early childhood program, but we want to give them more. We’re striving to create an all-inclusive therapy center servicing all children ages 0-18 years old,” said Gulley.

While the center offers ABA therapies and music therapy, coordinators would like to offer occupational therapies, speech therapies, sensory-integration therapies, and other modalities. Center officials also would like to build a second sensory gym to meet the needs of children who are sensory sensitive.

“Our (current) sensory gym includes a relax zone, ball pit, climbing walls, sensory swings, Lego stations, climbers/obstacle courses, and a trampoline,” Gulley said. “This means the second gym will have lower lights and quieter sounds, but with the same fun and equipment.”

The center has a “SpecVillage” which kids can visit to learn social and practical skills, visiting multiple “businesses” and everyday places they might see around town, in an effort to get more comfortable with later navigating those places when they’re adults.

“Currently we have a construction site donated by Martin’s Construction, LLC, a doctor’s office donated by Parkland Hospital, a barn donated by Botkin Lumber Co., and more under construction to enter the village,” Gulley said. “This village provides a place for children to learn social and practical skills that they will need in everyday life as adults.”

One of those students who is learning to navigate the challenges of autism is Jolie Aslinger, the 7-year-old daughter of Show & Shine organizers. Kasey Aslinger said her daughter was one of those kids who was diagnosed later than most, in October 2020.

Aslinger said, from the time Jolie was 5 weeks old, she knew something was off.

“I kept telling my husband, Terry, something isn’t right. She never slept. Never. Maybe 4 hours — not consecutive — in a 24-hour period, never cooed or babbled,” Aslinger said. “At 4 months, she developed Torticollis, where her head tilted to one side, and we started therapies through First Steps. We had speech, occupational and physical therapy, each once a week. Along with those three appointments she had neurology, GI, cardiology once a month if not more for the first 6 years.

“We had spent so much time with doctors, and trying to get answers. I knew things weren’t right…Thank goodness for COVID,” Aslinger said, “People were cancelling appointments left and right, so we were able to fast-track an appointment that finally gave us some answers.”

When Aslinger learned of LLSC founder Ashley Smith’s efforts, she knew the 45-minute drive northwest sounded worth it, and since then, she’s become such a booster, she and her husband decided to coordinate the Show & Shine fundraiser.

“I’ve been so incredibly blessed that we could afford for me to stay home with Jolie, to take her to this never-ending list of appointments because so many families cannot,” Aslinger said. “She wants to also someday offer transportation to families who otherwise can’t get their kids there, and to offer counseling to families to determine what their child is eligible for. And to help our educators and parents learn the signs of autism, because early intervention is key. I do not say that lightly. Intervention has shown to be more effective before age 5. I keep saying it, but this center will help so many families and change lives.”