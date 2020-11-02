Trunk n' Treat, huge success

Coleman said she was personally excited to still be able to have the event for the kids.

“Who wouldn’t want to host an event that brings enjoyment to children,” Coleman said. “Getting to see all of the different costumes and watching the kids get excited is truly a fun, heartwarming experience.”

The event was intentionally an hour long. Coleman said this has always been the case because it is meant to be a kick-off to the night and still allows kids to trick or treat at family, friends and neighbors' homes if they would like.

In years past, the event was held in the Municipal Parking Lot but this year everyone spread out on the upper part of West Main Street.

Coleman said the new location allowed for better social distancing but it has also prompted a whirlwind of ideas from the board for future Trunk n’ Treats.

“We plan to continue to keep the event on upper West Main Street in years to come and hopefully add things such as food trucks and other activities to the Municipal Parking Lot,” Coleman said. “With 15 years under our belt the event continues to be popular, even amidst a pandemic, growing the event seems like the next logical step to keep the momentum progressing for another 15 years.”