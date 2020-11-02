Trunk n' Treat, huge success

The Downtown Park Hills Association (DPHA) held its 15th annual Trunk n’ Treat Saturday on West Main Street.
The free, family-oriented event had fewer treat sponsors this year but the number of kids who showed up far exceeded any prior year.
Park Hills Trunk n' Treat-42.jpg
Park Hills Trunk n' Treat-1.jpg
Park Hills Trunk n' Treat-2.jpg
Park Hills Trunk n' Treat-3.jpg
Park Hills Trunk n' Treat-4.jpg
Park Hills Trunk n' Treat-5.jpg
Park Hills Trunk n' Treat-6.jpg
Park Hills Trunk n' Treat-7.jpg
Park Hills Trunk n' Treat-8.jpg
Park Hills Trunk n' Treat-9.jpg
Park Hills Trunk n' Treat-10.jpg
Park Hills Trunk n' Treat-11.jpg
Park Hills Trunk n' Treat-12.jpg
Park Hills Trunk n' Treat-13.jpg
Park Hills Trunk n' Treat-14.jpg
Park Hills Trunk n' Treat-15.jpg
Park Hills Trunk n' Treat-16.jpg
Park Hills Trunk n' Treat-17.jpg
Park Hills Trunk n' Treat-18.jpg
Park Hills Trunk n' Treat-19.jpg
Park Hills Trunk n' Treat-20.jpg
Park Hills Trunk n' Treat-21.jpg
Park Hills Trunk n' Treat-22.jpg
Park Hills Trunk n' Treat-23.jpg
Park Hills Trunk n' Treat-24.jpg
Park Hills Trunk n' Treat-25.jpg
Park Hills Trunk n' Treat-26.jpg
Park Hills Trunk n' Treat-27.jpg
Park Hills Trunk n' Treat-28.jpg
Park Hills Trunk n' Treat-29.jpg
Park Hills Trunk n' Treat-30.jpg
Park Hills Trunk n' Treat-31.jpg
Park Hills Trunk n' Treat-32.jpg
Park Hills Trunk n' Treat-33.jpg
Park Hills Trunk n' Treat-34.jpg
Park Hills Trunk n' Treat-35.jpg
Park Hills Trunk n' Treat-36.jpg
Park Hills Trunk n' Treat-37.jpg
Park Hills Trunk n' Treat-38.jpg
Park Hills Trunk n' Treat-39.jpg
Park Hills Trunk n' Treat-40.jpg
Park Hills Trunk n' Treat-41.jpg
Park Hills Trunk n' Treat-43.jpg
Park Hills Trunk n' Treat-44.jpg
Park Hills Trunk n' Treat-45.jpg
Trick or treaters filled the block and the line even twisted around a nearby parking lot. The atmosphere was full of fun and excitement as kids and adults alike showed off their costumes and just enjoyed being together.
DPHA Secretary Tamara Coleman said she has seen nothing but positive comments and gratitude for the event.
“Even our local residents have gotten involved as treat sponsors this year,” Coleman said. “I think everyone is really striving to make things feel normal for our kids again.”
Coleman said businesses and parents alike were contacting DPHA in advance of the official announcement that the event would be happening. She said she thinks most were generally excited to see the event continuing this year.
Support Local Journalism
“I also think many of our businesses wanted to give back to the community that has helped support them throughout 2020 and this is a great way to do that,” Coleman said. “So much has been taken away from the community and the kids this year, our board members feel that maintaining some form of normalcy with this event is incredibly necessary. The kids need to know that even though we may have had to change things slightly to allow for safety, providing a fun experience, just for them, is among the most important thoughts in our minds.”
Coleman said she was personally excited to still be able to have the event for the kids.
“Who wouldn’t want to host an event that brings enjoyment to children,” Coleman said. “Getting to see all of the different costumes and watching the kids get excited is truly a fun, heartwarming experience.”
The event was intentionally an hour long. Coleman said this has always been the case because it is meant to be a kick-off to the night and still allows kids to trick or treat at family, friends and neighbors' homes if they would like.
In years past, the event was held in the Municipal Parking Lot but this year everyone spread out on the upper part of West Main Street.
Coleman said the new location allowed for better social distancing but it has also prompted a whirlwind of ideas from the board for future Trunk n’ Treats.
“We plan to continue to keep the event on upper West Main Street in years to come and hopefully add things such as food trucks and other activities to the Municipal Parking Lot,” Coleman said. “With 15 years under our belt the event continues to be popular, even amidst a pandemic, growing the event seems like the next logical step to keep the momentum progressing for another 15 years.”
The DPHA would like to thank all the treat sponsors, City of Park Hills, Park Hills - Leadington Chamber of Commerce, Unico Bank, Re/Max Best Choice - Ronni Conley, RaeCole's Coffee Bar, Hulsey Properties, Raggedy Annie's Antiques, Gulf Station, CHS National Honor Society, First State Community Bank, Subway, Summer House, Sydni Gray, Patricia Hurt, Jean Wilson, Kyle Valle, Hefner Furniture & Appliance, Inc., Good Vibes Nutrition, Gateway Wireless Cricket, Upward Smiles and Proffer Wholesale Produce Inc., for without them the event would not have been possible.
“We would also like to say thank you to the Park Hills City Council Members for allowing us to close down and use West Main Street for this event,” Coleman said. “Thank you to the Park Hills Police Department and Street Department for helping to ensure everyone's safety. Finally, thank you to our DPHA Board of Directors and Members for choosing to proceed with this event and doing so with confidence, caution, and enthusiasm. We’re looking forward to an even bigger 16th annual Trunk n’ Treat in 2021.”
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.