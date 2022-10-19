Tuesday night fire damages senior apartments

Area firefighters responded to a fire at a senior apartment complex in Farmington Tuesday night. Officials say the fire caused moderate damage and displaced some residents, who were later taken to hotels for temporary accommodations.

Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey said his department responded to an 8:29 p.m. dispatch for a structure fire Tuesday in the 400 block of Cayce Avenue, the location of the Parkland Senior Apartments.

Mecey said while firefighters were en route to the address, emergency dispatch advised that they were receiving reports of smoke in an apartment building and water flowing. The fire was then upgraded to a commercial first alarm.

The chief said when the first units arrived on the scene, there was a moderate amount of smoke in the building. He said some residents were already evacuated, but some were still in their apartments.

Fire crews entered the building and helped the remaining residents get out. Mecey said the fire had been primarily extinguished by the building’s sprinkler system. He noted the fire was completely under control within 18 minutes after firefighters arrived.

The chief said one patient was taken to an area hospital for evaluation. No injuries were reported. The building reportedly sustained moderate smoke and fire damage, leaving four apartment units temporarily uninhabitable. Mecey said Farmington Emergency Management was called to help the affected residents.

St. Francois County Ambulance District was on hand at the scene, aiding in the evacuations and transports. The ambulance district took some of the displaced apartment residents to the Farmington Fire Station for temporary shelter before they were taken to local hotels for the night, Mecey explained.

The Missouri Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted and is investigating the fire’s cause. The chief said firefighters were on the scene working for about three and a half hours.

Helping the Farmington Fire Department with Tuesday night’s containment efforts were firefighters from Park Hills, Desloge, and Big River/Bonne Terre.