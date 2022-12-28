Tuesday night fire destroys Bismarck home

On Tuesday night, Bismarck had its third fire since the start of December.

At about 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the Bismarck Fire Protection District was dispatched to a house fire on Loughboro Road.

Bismarck Fire Chief Kegan Gravett said law enforcement arrived on the scene and confirmed a working fire. Bismarck Fire Protection District responded with firefighters in two fire trucks arriving on the scene to high winds and the garage roof engulfed in flames, alongside fire within the residence side of the structure.

Firefighters entered through the front door of the residence and found fire throughout the residence. He said the floor collapsed with two firefighters inside and a mayday was called. All firefighters left the structure, switching to a defensive mode to bring the fire under control.

One firefighter sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene. All residents made it safely out of the structure.

A total of 11 other departments and districts were called for mutual aid. Park Hills Fire Department, Farmington Fire Department, Leadington Fire Department, Doe Run Fire Protection District, Desloge Volunteer Fire Department, Leadwood Fire Department, Terre Du Lac Fire Department, Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Protection, De Soto Rural Fire Protection District, Irondale Fire Protection District, and Belgrade Volunteer Fire Department all assisted Bismarck.

The house is a total loss. Donations are currently being accepted for the family either through LOWINMO@gmail.com on Paypal, or can be dropped off at the Bismarck Fire Protection District or Bismarck Medical Providers.

Donations needed include women’s shoes in sizes 6, 7, and 10; men’s shoes in sizes 8, 9, 10, and 11; women’s pants in small, medium, and sizes 12 through 16; men’s pants in 36/30 and 36/32, women’s shirts in small through extra-large, and men’s shirts in large to extra-large.

This is the third fire Bismarck has seen since the start of December. On Dec. 7, Almost Home Bar and Grill, formerly West Side Inn, caught on fire. On Friday, Bismarck had another house fire on Fairview Street.