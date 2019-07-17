Henry Wadsworth-Longfellow is quoted as saying, “When a great man dies, for years the light he leaves behind him, lies on the paths of men.”
One thing that has become clear is that many people in the Parkland believed Joe Turner to be a great man.
Joe departed this life on Monday, surrounded by his family.
Joe was born in Ironton and grew up in Belgrade where he graduated from Valley High School. After high school, he attended the University of Missouri where he obtained a degree in Business in 1962. With parchment in hand he returned to the family homestead for a year, but quickly decided the life of a farmer just wasn't for him.
His father, Merlyn, was already in the car business, so he decided to make a go at the art of automotive sales and service. Turner-Stevens Chevrolet was thriving and spread out between four locations at the time. He began working at the location on St. Joe Drive, near what is now the office of the Daily Journal.
"I came over here and went to work and bought the partner out. ‘Course St. Joe Drive was 67 then and that was the main drag out of the city at that time. That was a high-traffic area," he once told the Daily Journal.
Joe fondly remembered the first car he ever sold.
"It was a 1964 Impala ... brand new," he said. "I pretty much knew all along I would do something in the car business. When I came over here, like I said, there were four separate locations, and they put me up there supposedly to sell cars, but it wound up it was just me up there 98 percent of the time. So I pretty much learned from the school of hard knocks, this is what you're supposed to do - now do it."
In 1969, Joe married his sweetheart Sue Rowe who was from Flat River. The couple had two daughters, Amy Jo (Chris) Williams and Anna (Kyle) Yount. The couple had five grandchildren: Joe, Jack, and Jace Williams and Alexander and Kourtney Yount.
There was a lot more to the man Joe Turner than a few facts in an obituary can summarize. He was known as not only a business man, but a leader of the community, a wonderful father, and most recently a wonderful grandfather. He has left a legacy that will be remembered for generations to come.
On Tuesday, his wife Sue recalled Joe making several trips with his father to Detroit to get a look at the new models of Chevrolet that would be coming out the next year.
“They always got the new models that would come out in September and they would keep the cars hidden until the date they were supposed to come out,” she said..
Son-in-law Chris Williams, now the general manager of the dealership, said that Joe loved the business.
“He was 100 percent GM,” said Williams. “He loved his employees and customers. The dealership was his life and most importantly his hobby.”
Sue said that Joe worked six days a week until September of 2018 when he fell and broke his shoulder, and then in November of 2018 he broke his ankle. Joe had fought a battle with cancer for six years.
“He never complained,” Sue said.
Sue said that Joe liked to hold onto old things.
“He held on to me,” she said jokingly.
Sue said customers would ask why Joe was never in his office and the answer was simple – he enjoyed being out and about on the grounds of the dealership, talking to customers and talking to his employees. The joke was if you wanted to find Joe you could just stand still and he would eventually come by.
Sue said that she was lucky to have had Joe for a husband. She said there was none better than Joe. Sue said that church was the most important thing in Joe’s life. She recalled that even when they were on vacation, they would always find somewhere to worship on Sundays.
Sue recalled a time when they were on vacation and the girls, Anna and Amy were supposed to get pins for perfect attendance in Sunday school the next day. They were concerned and asked Joe if there was any way they could get home in time. Joe told the girls the only way they could make it was if he drove all night.
“And that’s what he did,” said Sue. “He drove straight through all night so the girls could get their prize at church.”
Amy said that her dad was her rock. “He was my number one fan and he loved us unconditionally.”
Anna Yount said that her dad was who she always went to when she needed advice. “Dad was a quiet guy but what few words he did speak were extremely valuable.”
"Joe Turner was the type of guy who rarely got mad. “Dad had a ’49 Chevy truck at the dealership and one day a friend and I were driving a golf cart and broad-sided the truck,” said Anna. “Dad came out and all he could do was laugh.”
Sue recalled taking the girls horseback riding. “We would go out all day with a picnic lunch. Joe and the girls would ride horses and I would sit and read.”
Theresa Bauman, former owner of Park Hills River Mart, called Joe an honest, hard-working man who was a pillar of the community.
“Joe created a legacy of wisdom and love for his family and friends. He visited River Mart daily and we all grew very attached to Joe. I would love his one-liners. He could gethis point across in one sentence, sometimes just one word. Myself and the River Mart team learned a lot from Joe. He was a man of few words but when he spoke we listened. We all knew when Joe said 'you're doing a good job,' he meant it because he didn’t say what he didn’t mean,” said Bauman.
Former employee, Ed Hunt said that he worked for Joe two different times and Joe always treated him with respect.
“He was a very good man to work for,” said Hunt. “The Turner family always made us feel like family with the big Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners.”
Donna Hickman recalled that when she started at the Daily Journal 20 years ago, Turner Chevrolet was celebrating a big anniversary.
“I was sent to interview Mr. Turner and it was toughest interview I ever did — he was not one to toot his own horn,” she said.
Hickman said that Turner was indeed a man of few words and that’s a tough subject for a reporter doing a feature story.
“He was indeed, a very kind and generous one - a true leader in our community," she said.
Jordan Donaldson-Elemine said that she remembers going to Turner Chevrolet every time her parents would buy new vehicles and remembers seeing Joe’s smiling face. “There was nothing like getting Mr. Turner fired up over ‘who had the best chocolate chip cookies.’”
He served on the Belgrade State Bank Board of Directors, St. Francois County Board for Developmentally Disabled, and Parkland Health Center Board of Directors. He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Desloge and served in various capacities for the church. He was a member of MADA and NADA, Mineral Area Tractor Club, the Park Hills/Leadington and Desloge chambers of commerce.
Joe will be in-state at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Visitation will be held on Thursday, from 3 to 9 p.m. The service will be held in the C.Z. Boyer and Son Chapel Friday at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Donald Jarvis and Rev. Bob Bullock officiating. Interment will follow at Belgrade United Methodist Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the St. Francois County Relay for Life “Team Turner” for the American Cancer Society or Desloge United Methodist Church.
