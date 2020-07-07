Turner wins MACOA logo contest

Denny Ward, incoming MACOA president for 2020-21, said the launch to adopt a new logo for MACOA was both controversial and challenging but local artists rose for the occasion.

“I was so proud of our board members for their keen, insightful assessment of every single design submitted, while holding the integrity of the existing logo tight,” he said.

Ward said Adkins provided “sound, well-defined judging criteria which was extremely helpful.”

He said he is proud of the new logo because it is all-encompassing of what the arts stand for along with being “fresh, thought-evoking and solid in design.”

In order to allow the community to become accustomed to the new logo, MACOA will make a gradual change. Both logos – the familiar logo that has been used for the past 30 years and the new logo – will appear at times throughout the coming year.

“It is visually important to the board of directors that our community understands the organization is in no way changing its mission to ‘promote and strengthen the cultural environment in all segments of the area served by MAC by creating and supporting opportunities for the community to experience the arts locally and at an affordable cost,” said Adkins.