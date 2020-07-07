Turner wins MACOA logo contest

Great art teachers are usually artists themselves. They’re also passionate about helping their students become artists.
Rebecca Turner, of Bismarck, teaches middle and high school art classes and plays an active role in the creation and recognition of her students’ artwork at Arcadia Valley.
She always encourages her students to participate in contests across the region including Mineral Area Council on the Arts’ annual K-12 art show at Mineral Area College and the ART Blooms Farmington banner contest. Some of her students’ artwork is currently on display on banners in Arcadia Valley.
Now Turner is being recognized for her own artistic efforts. She is the winner of MACOA’s logo contest.
Entrants were asked to describe the symbolism behind their logo design entry. Turner said her design is “meant to show all of the arts – visual, musical, theater and dance – joining together from a common point. That is why the design is drawn leading to the lower corner.”
Turner said MACOA is supportive of all of the arts and has brought them together to and for the community to enjoy for the past 30 years.
According to Turner, the colors in the new logo represent “the Missouri red granite of this area, the nature and the rivers which many artists of the area use as a source of inspiration."
When asked about her knowledge and experience of MACOA, Turner said when she was a high school student she participated in the K-12 art show. Now she encourages her students to do the same.
“The arts council is so supportive of the arts, including our school art programs,” she said. “I wanted to submit an entry to show my support for all they do.”
MACOA Director Scottye Adkins said the organization received 24 “excellent well-thought-out design entries for the new logo to take the organization into the next decade and beyond.”
MACOA Board of Directors carefully considered the designs and how they represented the organization.
“We were extremely happy with the submissions,” said Adkins. “The thought put into each design and knowledge about MACOA as well as the arts we support were evident.”
She said it is encouraging for the organization to continue its mission to bring events to the area and support local arts.
The decision to select the winner was not an easy task. Board members narrowed the entries down to seven before choosing the winning design. They considered whether or not the design represented the organization and its mission. In addition, they critiqued the ability for each design to catch the viewer’s eye and then questioned if the logo would stand the test of time as well as artist Jeff Krekeler’s design did from a similar contest 30 years ago.
Denny Ward, incoming MACOA president for 2020-21, said the launch to adopt a new logo for MACOA was both controversial and challenging but local artists rose for the occasion.
“I was so proud of our board members for their keen, insightful assessment of every single design submitted, while holding the integrity of the existing logo tight,” he said.
Ward said Adkins provided “sound, well-defined judging criteria which was extremely helpful.”
He said he is proud of the new logo because it is all-encompassing of what the arts stand for along with being “fresh, thought-evoking and solid in design.”
In order to allow the community to become accustomed to the new logo, MACOA will make a gradual change. Both logos – the familiar logo that has been used for the past 30 years and the new logo – will appear at times throughout the coming year.
“It is visually important to the board of directors that our community understands the organization is in no way changing its mission to ‘promote and strengthen the cultural environment in all segments of the area served by MAC by creating and supporting opportunities for the community to experience the arts locally and at an affordable cost,” said Adkins.
She said the organization looks forward to many years to come of bringing quality arts events to the area and continuing to support local talent. Numerous MACOA-sponsored events and contests have become a tradition throughout the community.
“We only hope to build upon this great legacy that those before us have worked so hard to share with us,” said Adkins.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal
