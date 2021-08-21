Twenty cats, three dogs are seeking forever homes

Twelve cats at the Desloge Pound; three dogs and two cats at the Farmington Pound; three cats at the Bonne Terre Pound; and three cats at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.
Desloge
300 N. Lincoln
Officer Memhardt – 573-431-3700/573-431-1463
URGENT! Four male tabby cats and an orange female cat are approximately 4 months old now. They are all friendly and desperately need homes.
URGENT! Two male kittens and a female kitten are approximately 3 months old now. They desperately need homes.
URGENT! Three yellow kittens and one gray kitten are approximately 3 months old now and friendly. They desperately need homes.
Farmington
1650 Vargo Road
Officer Boyd – 573-631-9521
Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Female mixed breed dog is less than 6 months old. Her wiggly puppy personality makes it hard to take her photo, but she is a friendly girl with beautiful gray coloring.
Male mixed breed dog is approximately 2 years old. This handsome guy is hoping his owners come for him. If not, he will be looking for a forever family.
Male mixed breed dog is a sweet boy who has been at animal control for a month. He really needs a forever family to step up for him.
URGENT! Wild female cat is 9 months old and available now for adoption.
URGENT! Friendly female cat is 5-6 months old and available now for adoption.
Bonne Terre
21 Service Drive
For animal information or to reclaim: 573-327-1050
To adopt, call City Hall: 573-358-2254
Hours: Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-4 p.m.
Cat, gender unknown, is 1-2 years old, scared, and available now for adoption.
Friendly cat is now 8-9 weeks old and available for adoption.
Friendly Cat, gender unknown, is available now for adoption.
Fredericktown
124 N. Main St.
573-783-3660
Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Friendly female cat is approximately 6 years old and available now for adoption.
Friendly neutered male is 12 weeks old and available now for adoption.
Cat, gender unknown, is 10-12 weeks old and not happy to be in the pound. It will be available for adoption Monday.
Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.
Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.
Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published, and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.