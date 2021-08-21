Twenty cats, three dogs are seeking forever homes

Twelve cats at the Desloge Pound; three dogs and two cats at the Farmington Pound; three cats at the Bonne Terre Pound; and three cats at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Desloge

300 N. Lincoln

Officer Memhardt – 573-431-3700/573-431-1463

URGENT! Four male tabby cats and an orange female cat are approximately 4 months old now. They are all friendly and desperately need homes.

URGENT! Two male kittens and a female kitten are approximately 3 months old now. They desperately need homes.

URGENT! Three yellow kittens and one gray kitten are approximately 3 months old now and friendly. They desperately need homes.

Farmington

1650 Vargo Road

Officer Boyd – 573-631-9521

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Female mixed breed dog is less than 6 months old. Her wiggly puppy personality makes it hard to take her photo, but she is a friendly girl with beautiful gray coloring.