A Desloge officer arrested two men who are now being charged for their involvement in a multi-state scam and thefts at several Walmart stores.
Florian Muntean, 36, and Mures Danila, 25, are each being charged with a class D felony of receiving stolen property.
According to a probable cause statement, a Desloge officer received a call from Desloge Walmart’s asset protection department in reference to a suspicious incident. According to the store employee, two men entered Walmart and went separate ways.
One of the men, later identified as Danila, went to the customer service center with a high-dollar laptop computer, while the other went to the electronics area. The man who went to customer service had attempted to return the laptop and, at the same time, the other man, later identified as Muntean, was asking to see laptop computers.
The return attempt was denied and Danila, who was at customer service, could be seen using his cellphone, while Muntean receives a call. The officer's report said that the asset protection employee informed him the same two men were just at the Fredericktown and Farmington Walmart’s and attempted to conduct a “quick change” scheme, but had failed at both stores.
Asset protection was alerted prior to Muntean and Danila’s arrival. The two men then left the store immediately. Danila left customer service and walked out of the store first and went to a parked car near Rent-A-Center and could be seen driving away. He picked up Muntean, who was walking.
The officer reported that he was able to locate the dark colored van as it was on Meadow Lane making a right turn onto Desloge Drive. The officer was able to get behind the van as the driver made a left turn into the entrance of Boyer’s Funeral Home, where they proceeded to park in a semi-full parking lot.
The officer reportedly positioned his patrol car behind the van and turned on his emergency lights. The officer walked up to the passenger side of the van and asked to see identification. Both men provided him with non-state identification cards.
Danila was driving and Muntean was a passenger. The officer had both men exit the van and secured them in handcuffs. The officer tried to speak with the men, but had to call for a translator. Once the translator arrived he asked for permission to search the van and permission was granted.
The officer found six keepsake rings valued at $3,338; a gaming computer system in a sealed box with a value of $1,699, various retail store clothes, some still with tags, a cooler with ice that contained fruit and an area behind the seat that contained hygiene items.
The officer also found several items on both men. Muntean had 40 $100 bills, three $5 bills and one $20 bill, totaling $4,035. Danila had three $1 bills, 25 $100 bills and 40 $20 bills, totaling $3,303. He also had $27 in Romanian currency.
The officer located a receipt in Muntean’s wallet that showed the purchase of two laptop computers at a Batesville, Arkansas Walmart. Danila was also in possession of a receipt for a $2,000 Moneygram in Little Rock, Arkansas that was sent on July 5 at 11:51 a.m. to a Zina Danila in Romania.
Asset protection workers at the Desloge store told the officer about reports within asset protection that several Arkansas Walmart stores were targets of quick change schemes and the two men, Danila and Muntean, were suspected to be involved.
The officer also received information from Tulsa, Oklahoma police of having a similar incident in which three people were involved. The officer reported received information from a detective at the Tulsa Police Department who had Muntean’s information as a known quick change suspect.
However, a man identified as Costica Muntean was the man that was identified along with two others. Both Muntean and Danila were arrested for suspicion of possession of stolen property from Arkansas.
The officer contacted the Batesville, Arkansas police department and confirmed, after receiving an initial police report, that the two men were involved in a quick change incident at that Walmart store. The van he stopped was also the vehicle used in that incident.
More information was provided of at least two other stores, one in Cabot and the other in Searcy, Arkansas with the same two men and vehicle. The officer later learned of a fourth incident in Newark, Arkansas.
The officer reported that he received photographs of the two men from Searcy and Cabot. He received a photograph from the Batesville Walmart and he saw Muntean in the photograph wearing the same clothing in the photograph as he was when he was stopped.
The officer was able to determine that Muntean had stolen $1,900 in a quick change scheme from their store during the purchase of two laptops in Batesville.
Since the arrest the Desloge officer has been contacted by several retail representatives about multiple incidents in which the two men were suspected of the quick change scheme. Many of the cases are still under investigation as information sharing continues.
Both men were booked into the St. Francois County Jail on a $25,000 bond each. They have since bonded out and GPS trackers were installed on both with the stipulation they are not to leave St. Francois County.
