 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Two bodies found in Wash Co. Sunday and human remains found in St. Francois Co. Tuesday

  • 0
Two bodies found in Wash Co. Sunday, human remains found in SFC Tuesday

A map shows the approximate locations of two bodies found in Washington County on Sunday and human remains discovered in St. Francois County on Tuesday. The exact location of the body found on Highway 21 could not be confirmed.  

 2022 Google LLC, Maxar Technologies USDA/FPAC/GEO Map Data

Separate investigations are underway after the bodies of two men were found in different areas of Washington County on Sunday, and human remains were discovered in St. Francois County on Tuesday.

Washington County Coroner Steve Hatfield said the first body was found lying in a ditch along Highway 21 outside Potosi. He said the deceased man had not yet been identified as of Tuesday afternoon. Hatfield noted that an autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday morning.

In a separate investigation, the coroner explained that another body of a deceased man was located in the area of Hazel Creek Campgrounds southwest of Potosi in Washington County.

Hatfield said the deceased man was discovered 200-300 yards off in a wooded area inside a makeshift hut made out of wood. The coroner said officials had obtained the man’s identity but were not yet releasing that information pending the notification of the man’s next of kin. He did confirm that the man was not from this area.

Washington County Sheriff Zach Jacobsen did not return phone calls.

People are also reading…

St. Francois County Coroner Jason Coplin said he was notified at about 11 a.m. Tuesday of human remains found.

A press release from the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department states the remains were found near the intersection of Chalk Hill Road and Highway 221 in Doe Run.

"The body was discovered by an area resident late Tuesday morning," the release stated. "Initial indications suggest the remains have been at this location for several months."

The department said the identity of the deceased is not being released pending notification of family members. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available from official sources.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

0 Comments
0
0
1
1
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

Reporter, Staff Writer, and Photojournalist

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two injured in accident

Two injured in accident

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported a single vehicle accident with two injured occupants in St. Francois County Saturday afternoon.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine war triggers global fertilizer shortages

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News