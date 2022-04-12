Two bodies found in Wash Co. Sunday and human remains found in St. Francois Co. Tuesday

Separate investigations are underway after the bodies of two men were found in different areas of Washington County on Sunday, and human remains were discovered in St. Francois County on Tuesday.

Washington County Coroner Steve Hatfield said the first body was found lying in a ditch along Highway 21 outside Potosi. He said the deceased man had not yet been identified as of Tuesday afternoon. Hatfield noted that an autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday morning.

In a separate investigation, the coroner explained that another body of a deceased man was located in the area of Hazel Creek Campgrounds southwest of Potosi in Washington County.

Hatfield said the deceased man was discovered 200-300 yards off in a wooded area inside a makeshift hut made out of wood. The coroner said officials had obtained the man’s identity but were not yet releasing that information pending the notification of the man’s next of kin. He did confirm that the man was not from this area.

Washington County Sheriff Zach Jacobsen did not return phone calls.

St. Francois County Coroner Jason Coplin said he was notified at about 11 a.m. Tuesday of human remains found.

A press release from the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department states the remains were found near the intersection of Chalk Hill Road and Highway 221 in Doe Run.

"The body was discovered by an area resident late Tuesday morning," the release stated. "Initial indications suggest the remains have been at this location for several months."

The department said the identity of the deceased is not being released pending notification of family members. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available from official sources.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.