The St. Francois County prosecuting attorney has charged two individuals with endangering the welfare of a child.
Robert Hillis, Jr., 29, of Fredericktown, and Michelle Lanza, 33, of Park Hills, have each been charged with four counts of felony endangering the welfare of a child. Both Hillis and Lanza were booked into the St. Francois County Jail on a $20,000 bond each.
According to court documents, four children were removed from the couple’s custody at a Glendale Street home in Park Hills on April 24, 2018, and placed into the care of the Missouri Children’s Division.
Records indicate that one of the children tested positive for meth at a hospital. In addition, both Hillis and Lanza tested positive for meth.
The other three children in the home were tested by way of sampling of a hair follicle when removed from the home. The three children also tested positive for meth.
It can take several months to get such test results back from the crime lab.
According to Maddie Engler, of O.D.A.C.S., Inc., children typically test positive for meth when parents are smoking or cooking meth in the home.
“The residue gets into the child’s hair, so it’s important that if a hair follicle test is going to be performed that the foster parent doesn’t wash the child’s hair until the sample is collected,” said Engler.
In addition, Engler stated, it is usually the youngest children who test positive for meth or at higher levels because they typically spend more time with the parents or at home.
Engler said meth can cause serious respiratory issues in children as well as adults.
“There are some cases where people will move into a new home and begin experiencing breathing problems. When they have the home checked, occasionally methamphetamine residue is found,” explained Engler.
