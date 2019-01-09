Two individuals have been charged following a Washington County pursuit on Simpson Road on Monday afternoon.
Austin Hudson, 23, of Richwoods, has been charged with class D felony possession of a controlled substance, two counts of class D felony unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts felony D unlawful possession of a weapon, class E felony resisting arrest, class E felony unlawful use of a weapon, and felony D tampering with a motor vehicle in the first degree.
Nicholas Morice, 22, of Bourbon, has been charged with class D felony possession of a controlled substance, class D felony unlawful possession of a weapon, class E felony resisting arrest, and class E felony unlawful use of a weapon.
According to the probable cause statement written by the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy was conducting a traffic stop at the intersection of Simpson Road and Highway 21 when he observed a vehicle matching the description of a vehicle reported stolen out of Potosi.
The report states that the deputy pulled up behind the vehicle in his fully-marked vehicle. At that time, Hudson, the driver of the car, turned onto Nash Circle Drive. The deputy states that he then activated emergency lights to attempt a traffic stop.
According to the report, the vehicle then accelerated at a high rate of speed back onto Simpson Road headed toward Route F. The vehicle continued at a high rate of speed, going airborne over the low-water bridge just before Cole Cemetery causing the driver to lose control, drive through a fence and into a tree.
The report states that both subjects fled the vehicle and took off on foot in different directions. Both subjects were captured and taken into custody. The passenger, Morice, told the deputies that he ran because he had dope in his possession.
During the search of the vehicle, deputies reported that two altered shot guns were located, a case with a syringe next to the vehicle, and a clear plastic bag with a white substance which field tested positive for meth. In addition, a plastic bag was found with marijuana residue.
The report states that the vehicle was confirmed stolen by the Potosi Police Department.
Hudson is currently on probation for felony C marijuana possession charge out of Crawford County and felony C possession of a controlled substance out of Washington County.
Hudson is being held at the Washington County Jail on an $80,000 bond. Morice is being held at the Washington County Jail on a $30,000 bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.