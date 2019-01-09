Try 1 month for 99¢

Two individuals have been charged following a Washington County pursuit on Simpson Road on Monday afternoon.

Austin Hudson, 23, of Richwoods, has been charged with class D felony possession of a controlled substance, two counts of class D felony unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts felony D unlawful possession of a weapon, class E felony resisting arrest, class E felony unlawful use of a weapon, and felony D tampering with a motor vehicle in the first degree.

Nicholas Morice, 22, of Bourbon, has been charged with class D felony possession of a controlled substance, class D felony unlawful possession of a weapon, class E felony resisting arrest, and class E felony unlawful use of a weapon.

According to the probable cause statement written by the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy was conducting a traffic stop at the intersection of Simpson Road and Highway 21 when he observed a vehicle matching the description of a vehicle reported stolen out of Potosi.

The report states that the deputy pulled up behind the vehicle in his fully-marked vehicle. At that time, Hudson, the driver of the car, turned onto Nash Circle Drive. The deputy states that he then activated emergency lights to attempt a traffic stop.

According to the report, the vehicle then accelerated at a high rate of speed back onto Simpson Road headed toward Route F. The vehicle continued at a high rate of speed, going airborne over the low-water bridge just before Cole Cemetery causing the driver to lose control, drive through a fence and into a tree.

The report states that both subjects fled the vehicle and took off on foot in different directions. Both subjects were captured and taken into custody. The passenger, Morice, told the deputies that he ran because he had dope in his possession.

During the search of the vehicle, deputies reported that two altered shot guns were located, a case with a syringe next to the vehicle, and a clear plastic bag with a white substance which field tested positive for meth. In addition, a plastic bag was found with marijuana residue.

The report states that the vehicle was confirmed stolen by the Potosi Police Department.

Hudson is currently on probation for felony C marijuana possession charge out of Crawford County and felony C possession of a controlled substance out of Washington County.

Hudson is being held at the Washington County Jail on an $80,000 bond. Morice is being held at the Washington County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616, or at mmcfarland@dailyjournalonline.com.

