Two Washington County men were charged in connection with the burglary of a Washington County mine on two occasions in January.
Kenneth Bailey, 42, of Mineral Point, was charged with burglary in the second degree, driving while revoked/suspended license, property damage in the first degree, possession of burglary tools, stealing, and trespass in the first degree. Bailey is currently out on a $50,000 bond.
Ryan Rickerd, 22, of Bourbon, was also charged with burglary in the second degree, property damage in the first degree, possession of burglary tools, stealing, and trespass in the first degree. Rickerd is also out on a $50,000 bond.
According to the probable cause statement from Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Bailey and his vehicle could be seen on closed circuit surveillance on both Jan. 3 and Jan. 17 cutting the locks on the entry gates and entering the Pea Ridge Mine.
Photos of Bailey and his GMC Suburban show him and an accomplice entering the mine on those dates.
The report states that during the Jan. 17 incident, photographs show Bailey and his accomplice later identified as Rickerd inside the facility loading up various items into the Suburban. Surveillance images show the Suburban, driven by Bailey, leaving with a trailer containing stolen items that include a Shop Vac, a stove pipe, wire spools, a metal sawhorse, and various other items that could not be determined because the vehicle was in motion.
According to the court document, a garage door was damaged to gain entry to the building. The estimated cost of the door is $8,000.
On Jan. 20, according to the report, Bailey was involved in an incident of resisting arrest when he attempted to flee from a Washington County deputy. He was apprehended and his truck, matching the description of the vehicle used in the burglary was impounded.
The report states that when a search warrant was obtained for the Suburban, several receipts were discovered for sale of scrap to Washington County Recycling. The first receipt was for Jan. 4 for 3,000 pounds of scrap, the second was for Jan. 17 for 4,040 pounds of scrap, and the third for Jan. 18 for 2,060 pounds of scrap.
Also found in the Suburban was a padlock that had been cut with a black bottom, a padlock that had been cut with a blue bottom, large red-handled bolt cutter (identical to the ones used by Rickerd to gain entry to the mine), and a pair of small bolt cutters.
Rickerd has prior charges for stealing that are still pending in Washington County from 2018 and also charges still pending for a 2018 burglary in St. Francois County.
Bailey has prior charges still pending for stealing from 2018. He received probation for felony non-support in 2015, and served a four-year sentence in the Missouri Department of Corrections for operating a motor vehicle while revoked in 2009.
