Two charged with murder after body found in Doe Run

Two area residents have been formally charged in St. Francois County after a sheriff’s deputy discovered the lifeless body of a Farmington man in Doe Run Friday morning.

Megan Cole (also known as Megan Goodson), 25, and Shawn Korando, 24, both of Farmington, have each been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, abandonment of a corpse, and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution.

According to a probable cause statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, Cole and Korando together, and with another individual, allegedly hit 28-year-old Anthony O’Harver repeatedly with a baseball bat and then strangled him with a strap, resulting in the man’s death.

The report states that Cole and Korando allegedly dumped O’Harver’s body on a road in Doe Run using Korando’s vehicle.

A sheriff’s deputy responded to a property damage call at a residence in Doe Run Friday morning at approximately 7:30 a.m. The report states that while the deputy was in the area of the call, he located O’Harver’s body bound and wrapped in materials taken from the home of Korando and Cole. After the body was located, the report states that Korando reported his vehicle stolen.