{{featured_button_text}}

A dog and six cats at the Farmington Pound; and a dog and two cats at the Park Hills Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Farmington Pound

573-747-1988

Male lab mix is a sweet boy who has been at the pound for a month and we can't understand why. He is a friendly pup with a beautiful smile. Now all he needs is a forever family of his own.

Male cat is about 8-10 weeks old and available for adoption now.

Female cat is 1-2 years old and available for adoption now.

Female cat is about 6-9 months old, very friendly and available for adoption now.

Long-haired tabby cat is 6 months old, scared and available for adoption now.

Cat, probably male, is 1-2 years old and available for adoption now.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

FP 19-458, gender unknown, 1-2 years old, available now

Park Hills Pound

573-431-3122

A female Catahoula mix named Piper was surrendered to animal control by her owners. This blue-eyed beauty is reported to be both friendly and housebroken.

Female cat is 3 to 4 months old, friendly and available for adoption Oct. 14.

Female cat is 2 to 3 years old, friendly and available for adoption Oct. 15.

To give owners the opportunity to claim them, dogs and cats are kept for seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and five days at the Desloge and Leadwood pounds. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay / neuter / vaccination commitment.

Contact other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments