Two dogs, six cats urgently need to find homes

Two dogs and six cats at the Farmington Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be cared for and loved. For more information, call 573-631-9521.

Male pit bull-mix was found on South Washington Street. He appears to be housebroken.

Female mixed breed is around a year old. She is a small dog. The animal control officer estimates that she weighs approximately 20 pounds.

Cat, gender unknown, is 1-2 years old. The cat was picked up in the 200 block of Glendale. It is urgent that this cat find a home now.

Female cat is 1-2 years old. She was picked up in the 200 block of Heritage Meadows. It is urgent that this cat find a home now.

One-year-old cat, gender unknown, may need a barn home. The cat was picked up in the 200 block of Heritage Meadows. It is urgent that this cat find a home now.

Kitten, gender unknown, is 6-8 weeks old and friendly. The kitten was found at the post office and is available now for adoption.

Kitten, gender unknown, is about 6-8 weeks old. It seems a little wild, but could easily turn friendly in the right home. The kitten was picked up in the 900 block of South Jefferson. It will be available for adoption Sept. 23.