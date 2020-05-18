Two end-of-year parades for West County

“Most of these students have spent their first six to seven educational years at the elementary and they are now moving on to middle school,” said Basler. “This is a big transition for them.”

Basler said many of the students are sad because they were unable to say goodbye to the teachers they have loved for so many years.

“I believe we can do our best to still make the last day of elementary school special for them,” said Basler.

Callahan said the abrupt closure of schools has been difficult for students and teachers. She said she has been struggling with not being at school and misses her students. She had more than 400 students a week in her art classes.

“To suddenly stop without being able to tell them all how proud I am of them, how much I’m going to miss them and how much I love them is devastating,” said Callahan.

She said students have missed so many things in the past two months. She was not able to host the annual WCE art show.

“The students and I always look forward to displaying their work for everyone to see,” said Callahan.

Fortunately, she was able to utilize the online student art website Artsonia to put together this year’s art show.