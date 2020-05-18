Two end-of-year parades for West County

Tuesday is officially the last day of school for West County. Since students are not in class to commemorate the ending of the school year in traditional ways, teachers are taking the celebration to the students.
Teachers and staff members are putting on an end-of-the-year parade Tuesday as a farewell to students. They will line up in their vehicles and depart from the elementary school at 1 p.m. From there, they will head through Irondale, to Leadwood and then through Terre Du Lac.
West County Elementary Principal Laura Basler and art teacher DeAnna Callahan came up with the idea for the last day of school parade.
“This was something Mrs. Basler and I discussed and decided to see if teachers were interested in participating,” said Callahan. Basler asked staff members during a Zoom meeting and they all eagerly agreed to participate.
Callahan said the idea came from the April 2 “Hunt for Hearts” parade where staff traveled throughout the district in search of hearts décor.
“It was such a positive experience for our community that we wanted to do another one,” she said. “It was something positive for the West County families, teachers and students to look forward to during a very difficult time.”
Callahan said this parade will also provide some closure for the current school year.
“I feel like we all need something to signify the closure,” said Callahan.
She said normally teachers get several weeks to prepare for the end of the year which gives them time to tell their students goodbye before they send them on to the next grade.
“I feel like this parade will give everyone time to say goodbye, even if it is only from a distance,” she said.
Callahan, who has been teaching at West County for 19 years, said she is fortunate to work with amazing people because as soon as Basler started talking about this potential parade “the teachers all jumped on board.”
Staff from the middle and high schools are also encouraged to participate.
“We’ll be giving out lots of smiles and waves as we ride through town,” said Callahan. “We also plan to decorate our vehicles and display some positive and encouraging messages.”
There will also be a “Farewell to Fifth Grade” drive-thru parade from 4-6 p.m. in the elementary bus lane. Fifth-grade students and their parents are encouraged to drive through the elementary’s bus lane to say goodbye to their teachers and staff members at the elementary. The staff will give each fifth grader a yard sign and treat bag. Drew Hartenberger, K-5 music teacher, will also give students a newsletter.
“Most of these students have spent their first six to seven educational years at the elementary and they are now moving on to middle school,” said Basler. “This is a big transition for them.”
Basler said many of the students are sad because they were unable to say goodbye to the teachers they have loved for so many years.
“I believe we can do our best to still make the last day of elementary school special for them,” said Basler.
Callahan said the abrupt closure of schools has been difficult for students and teachers. She said she has been struggling with not being at school and misses her students. She had more than 400 students a week in her art classes.
“To suddenly stop without being able to tell them all how proud I am of them, how much I’m going to miss them and how much I love them is devastating,” said Callahan.
She said students have missed so many things in the past two months. She was not able to host the annual WCE art show.
“The students and I always look forward to displaying their work for everyone to see,” said Callahan.
Fortunately, she was able to utilize the online student art website Artsonia to put together this year’s art show.
“This year’s experience has taught me to be creative in my teaching methods,” said Callahan. “I am extremely thankful for wonderful administrators and school board members who made sure I had the things I needed to continue teaching.”
The West County Class of 2020 parade has been rescheduled for March 31.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal
