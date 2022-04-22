 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two Farmington Pound Pups need homes this week

Two dogs at the Farmington Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for. They are:

A female mixed-breed dog that is approximately 4 years old. She was picked up at Engler Park as a stray. The animal control officer reports that she is very friendly.

Farmington Pound
A male mixed-breed dog that is around 3 months old. This little guy is a friendly puppy who needs a forever home.

Farmington Animal Control is located at 1650 Vargo Road and is open from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday. For additional information, call the animal control officer at 573-631-9521.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds, and at least five days at the Desloge Pound to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published. Animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption

