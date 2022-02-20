Two fires in past week unrelated

Firefighters in Leadwood and Bonne Terre responded to two unrelated fires in the past week.

Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Department was called to the scene of a mobile home fire on Mineshaft Road outside of Bonne Terre on Saturday afternoon.

The call was sent out at 4:11 p.m., with responders on the scene within five minutes. Big River Fire Department Chief David Pratte said the fire was quickly under control within about six minutes.

“The structure was well involved when we arrived on the scene,” he said. “One resident suffered minor smoke inhalation.”

The structure is considered a total loss. No firefighters were injured during the blaze. The responders were on the scene for about 40 minutes to fully extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time. Big River was assisted by Leadington, Desloge and De Soto Rural Fire Departments.

On Thursday evening, fire departments from St. Francois, Iron, Jefferson and Washington counties were called to a difficult-to-control residential fire in Leadwood Thursday evening.

Leadwood Fire Chief Charlie Lewis said multiple issues led to a third alarm to extinguish the blaze. Although responders were called out at 7:42 p.m., it took a while to get on the scene with equipment.

“We were 10-15 minutes until arriving on the scene because the roads were iced over,” he said. “The rear of the house and a side porch was well-involved when we arrived.”

Lewis said it took 1 to 1-1/2 hours to control the fire. The residence had a metal roof and a thick cedar wood ceiling inside, creating an extremely difficult firefighting situation.

“The fire got up in the attic and there was no stopping it,” he said. “We could hold it, but not get it out because of the metal roof.”

The home was considered a total loss and the cause of the fire was undetermined at press time. There were no injuries to residents or responders.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

