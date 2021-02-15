Two fires keep firefighters busy Sunday afternoon

Firefighters responded to two fires Sunday afternoon in Park Hills.
The first fire was at 200 Third St. at 2:25 p.m. Park Hills Fire Chief Brad Weiss said crews were on scene in 5 minutes.
"When we arrived the home had heavy smoke coming from the attic space," Weiss said. "The occupants reported they had called their landlord several hours earlier saying they smelled smoke and heard some pops in the walls.
"Then again prior to calling 911 said they heard a loud pop and the house immediately started filling up with smoke."
Weiss said the fire marshal's office was contacted but did not feel the need to investigate.
"We located what appeared to be an electrical fire in the wall that extended up into the attic," Weiss said. "
Weiss said due to the age of the house and extensive overhauls, it made it difficult for firefighters to get all the hot spots out. He said crews actually had to return to the house later in the evening to get a more few spots.
"It's probably going to be a total loss but they may be able to gut it and start over," Weiss said. "There was just a significant amount of damage due to the age. We had to pull ceilings out of almost every room of the house trying to get all of the fire spots."
Weiss said the occupants were outside of the home sitting in their car when crews arrived and there were no injuries reported.
The second fire call was at 304 Congress St. at 3:29 p.m.
"We were just starting to get the other fire under control and we had units on scene within four minutes," Weiss said. "Leadwood Fire Department, they were the first pumper on scene because they were covering our calls for us."
Weiss said when crews arrived they found a fire on the exterior of the house.
"The occupants reported they had emptied some ash trays into a trash can outside," Weiss said. "Since all the fire damage was contained to the outside of the house there was no damage to the inside."
Weiss said the home is probably still livable with some repairs to the outside of the building. He said no injuries were reported.
"It's been busy and the other two fires (one Saturday night and the first one Sunday) have both been electrical more than likely due to the weather and extra space heaters and such," Weiss said. "Those space heaters in the old houses put so much draw on the old wiring. Everybody needs to be careful because of the cold weather."
Assisting Park Hills Fire Department with these weekend fires were Desloge, Big River, Farmington, Leadwood, Leadington and Bismark Fire Departments.