Two fires keep firefighters busy Sunday afternoon

Weiss said the occupants were outside of the home sitting in their car when crews arrived and there were no injuries reported.

The second fire call was at 304 Congress St. at 3:29 p.m.

"We were just starting to get the other fire under control and we had units on scene within four minutes," Weiss said. "Leadwood Fire Department, they were the first pumper on scene because they were covering our calls for us."

Weiss said when crews arrived they found a fire on the exterior of the house.

"The occupants reported they had emptied some ash trays into a trash can outside," Weiss said. "Since all the fire damage was contained to the outside of the house there was no damage to the inside."

Weiss said the home is probably still livable with some repairs to the outside of the building. He said no injuries were reported.

"It's been busy and the other two fires (one Saturday night and the first one Sunday) have both been electrical more than likely due to the weather and extra space heaters and such," Weiss said. "Those space heaters in the old houses put so much draw on the old wiring. Everybody needs to be careful because of the cold weather."

Assisting Park Hills Fire Department with these weekend fires were Desloge, Big River, Farmington, Leadwood, Leadington and Bismark Fire Departments.

