Josh Neeley and Chloe Nipper have been in Ryan Hassell’s choir classes since sixth grade. Now their dedication and perseverance in music is paying off. They have earned a prestigious honor for a high school choir student: they have been named to the Missouri All-State Choir.
“This is considered the highest honor for a choir student in the state of Missouri,” said Hassell.
Neeley is a senior at West County High School. He is in the bass section.
Nipper is a junior. She is an alternate in the soprano section.
The students will travel to the annual Missouri Music Educators Association Conference at Lake of the Ozarks for rehearsals Jan. 22-24 and the performance of the Missouri All-State Choir on Jan. 25. The choir – which has been in existence for about 45 years – is sponsored by the Missouri Choral Directors Association.
To audition for all-district choir, students had to sing an Italian solo for three judges. In addition, they had to complete sight reading and key signature identification. Of the nearly 400 students who auditioned only 140 students were chosen to participate in the East Central All-District Choir. Of those chosen, students who are juniors and/or seniors and score in the top 20 of their section are then eligible to audition for the all-state choir.
“To audition for the all-state choir, students sing along with a recording of the song 'Locus iste' with a choir singing the other three voice parts, and they have to supply their part,” said Hassell. “It is a blind audition so the judges do not know who they are hearing or what school they’re from or anything like that.”
This is a total of 24 students who were chosen in the four sections. Sixteen of these students will perform. Two students in each section are alternates.
Now, Neeley and Nipper are busy learning and practicing seven songs for the all-state choir event in Osage Beach. The seven songs are “America the Beautiful,” “Forever Music,” “Sing Unto God,” “Alleluia,” “We Remember Them,” “I Got a Song” and “I Sing Because I’m Happy.”
In addition, the two students are also preparing for the MSHSAA district contest coming up March 7 at Festus High School. Students who earn a “1” rating at this contest then move on to compete at the state level which takes place at Mizzou on May 2.
Neeley and Nipper agreed they will learn about 15 songs to cover all the choral contests in which they will compete. This total didn't include songs they will practice for their regular choir and swing choir concerts in December, the MAAA Swing Choir Festival in February and West County Idol in March.
Nipper said she has already been practicing her music.
“I go home and practice a lot,” she said. “I practice a few hours several days a week.”
She also takes weekly private voice lessons.
Neeley said he practices mostly while in choir class.
He was surprised to make the Missouri All-State Choir because there was so much talent which made it extremely competitive. “But we’re all friendly so we always congratulate each other when we win.”
Neeley said the basses were all standing together when the names were read of who had been chosen for the all-state choir. “We got to cheer each other on and it was great.”
Nipper said the contests are always “very nerve-wracking.”
She said she honestly didn’t think she was going to make it. She has some close friends from other schools in the soprano section, so she was well aware of her competitors even before the event.
“None of them made it but I did,” she said. “I was surprised and really happy.”
Neeley has been named to the all-district choir all four years of high school. He has already joined the National Guard and will ship out June 22. After basic training and Advanced Individual Training, he plans to attend Southeast Missouri State University to major in music, music therapy or psychology.
“Being named to the all-state choir is a first for me,” he said. “I think it’s going to be a great experience. I’m very excited.”
Nipper has made it all-district choir twice. She plans to become a social worker for children. She said she wasn’t really into choir until a friend asked her to perform in West County Idol with her.
“I told her I couldn’t sing,” said Nipper. “She said I should do it anyway. So I did.”
When the duo performed, afterward they received so many compliments. After Nipper’s family and friends told her she did very well, that’s when she realized she did have a voice. So she tried out for choir and hasn’t stopped performing since then.
“In the past couple years, both Josh and Chloe have really matured as musicians,” said Hassell. “Chloe takes private voice lessons with Camille Nations. I am Josh’s only voice teacher. They are both great leaders in the choir and both very good musicians.”
In the 19 years that Hassell has been choir director at West County, he believes only five students have earned a spot in the Missouri All-State Choir.
“I am extremely proud of Josh and Chloe,” said Hassell. “This is a huge accomplishment. We have one of the most competitive districts in the state with very fine choir programs at many schools.”
The East Central District consists of the following private and parochial schools and colleges: East Central College, New Haven, St. Clair, Sullivan, Union, Washington, Crystal City, De Soto, Dunkin (Herculaneum), Festus, Fox, Grandview, Hillsboro, Jefferson College, Northwest, St. Pius, Bismarck, Farmington, Mineral Area College, North County, West County, Ste. Genevieve, Valle, Kingston, Potosi, Richwoods and Valley of Caledonia.
