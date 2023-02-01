 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two injured in collision Tuesday

A two-vehicle collision in Ste. Genevieve County led to injuries for two area motorists Tuesday evening.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report, 20-year-old Trenton E. Shipman of Ste. Genevieve was driving a 2004 Infiniti QX56 SUV west on Highway 61 Tuesday evening.

At about 6:57 p.m., the report states, Shipman turned into the path of a 1996 GMC Sierra truck driven by 43-year-old Jeremy C. Donze Sr. of Ste. Genevieve. The fronts of the two vehicles reportedly collided on Highway 61 at Village Drive in the area of the Breeze Hill Village subdivision west of Ste. Genevieve.

Shipman and Donze each reportedly sustained moderate injuries in the collision. Shipman was taken to Mercy Hospital Jefferson by private conveyance. Donze was taken by Ste. Genevieve County EMS to Mercy Hospital Jefferson.

The MSHP reports that Donze was wearing a seat belt when the accident occurred, while Shipman was not. Damage to the SUV and truck was listed in the report as total.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

