Try 1 month for 99¢
Area man injured in crash
File photo

A Mineral Point man was seriously injured and another received minor injuries in a crash on Highway 21 at Benton Road in Washington County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Belinda Richee, 42, of Potosi, was driving a 2012 Buick Verano south on the highway when a 1997 Ford Ranger driven by Derrick Emily, 39, slowed to make a turn. The Buick struck the rear of the truck. The truck then went off the right side of the roadway, striking a sign, and overturning. 

Reports state Emily, who was not wearing a seat belt, received serious injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital South. A passenger, Hollie Heaps, 44, of Potosi, received minor injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital South. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments