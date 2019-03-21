Try 3 months for $3
Two injured in crashes
File photo

A Fredericktown teen received moderate injuries as a result of a crash on Sunday evening.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Kyla Parson, 16, of Fredericktown, was driving on Route H about 10 miles north of Fredericktown when she failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the left side of the roadway, striking a tree.

The report states that Parson received minor injuries and was taken to Madison Medical Center by private conveyance. Her passenger, Kassidy Stumbaugh, 15, of Fredericktown, received moderate injuries and was transported via ambulance to Parkland Health Center.

The report indicates that both Parson and Stumbaugh were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Two men received injuries in a crash occurring at U.S. 67 at Shannon Rd. on Tuesday evening.

According to the patrol report, Joshua Henderson, 35, of Pevely, was traveling southbound on U.S. 67 when Daniel Evans, 44, of Ste. Genevieve, attempted to cross the highway, failing to yield to Henderson.

The report indicates that Evans received serious injuries and was transported to Mercy Hospital Jefferson by ambulance. Henderson received minor injuries and refused transport and treatment.

The report states that both men were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616, or at mmcfarland@dailyjournalonline.com.

