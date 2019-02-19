Try 1 month for 99¢
Two injured in separate accidents
File photo

A Farmington woman received moderate injuries in a crash that occurred on Monday morning in St. Francois County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, June Cross, 62, of Bonne Terre, was traveling along Route D north of Groom Road and was slowing to make a left turn.

The report states that Brandie Colyott, 25, of Farmington, failed to observe the slowed traffic and struck the rear of Cross’ vehicle.

According to the patrol, Colyott sustained moderate injuries in the crash and was transported to Parkland Health Center in Farmington by St. Francois County Ambulance District. Cross, according to the report, received no injuries.

The report states that Colyott was not wearing her seat belt at the time of the accident.

An Ironton woman received minor injuries in a separate crash that occurred on Saturday evening in St. Francois County.

According to the patrol report, Jesse Campbell, 26, of Ironton, was traveling southbound along Highway 221. Ahlexia Lashley, 17, of Farmington, was southbound on Route B when she slid through the stop sign and onto Highway 221 due to icy conditions causing Campbell’s vehicle to strike the front of her 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt.

The patrol report states that Campbell’s passenger, Victoria Campbell, 21, of Ironton, received minor injuries and was transported to Parkland Health Center by private conveyance. Campbell was wearing her seat belt at the time of the accident.  

According to the report, neither Lashley nor Jesse Campbell were injured in the crash.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616, or at mmcfarland@dailyjournalonline.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments