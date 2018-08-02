A teen from Washington County and a Cape Girardeau County man were injured in two separate traffic accidents on Tuesday according to reports from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
According to one report, a one-vehicle accident occurred on Highway 72 in Iron County just east of Nancy Drive at approximately 9:15 a.m.
The report states that Shawn Bareiter, 56, of Millersville, failed to negotiate a curve while riding westbound on a 2008 Harley Davidson Soft Tail. The motorcycle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned. Bareiter received moderate injuries in the accident and was transported by ambulance to St. Anthony Medical Center in St. Louis.
The patrol reported a separate accident in Washington County on Tuesday, which took place at about 11:45 p.m.
The report indicates that Allen Nethington, 16, of Mineral Point, was travelling northbound on New Diggins Road north of Nakomis Road when the accident occurred.
Nethington was reportedly driving a 2001 Ford F150 with a passenger, Ashleigh DeClue, 13, also of Mineral Point, in the bed of the truck. The vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and overturned into a creek, causing DeClue to be ejected from the bed of the truck.
DeClue received moderate injuries in the accident, while no injury information was reported for Nethington. DeClue was transported to St. Louis Children’s Hospital.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.