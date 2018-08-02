Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Several critically injured in crash
A teen from Washington County and a Cape Girardeau County man were injured in two separate traffic accidents on Tuesday according to reports from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

According to one report, a one-vehicle accident occurred on Highway 72 in Iron County just east of Nancy Drive at approximately 9:15 a.m.

The report states that Shawn Bareiter, 56, of Millersville, failed to negotiate a curve while riding westbound on a 2008 Harley Davidson Soft Tail. The motorcycle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned. Bareiter received moderate injuries in the accident and was transported by ambulance to St. Anthony Medical Center in St. Louis.

The patrol reported a separate accident in Washington County on Tuesday, which took place at about 11:45 p.m.

The report indicates that Allen Nethington, 16, of Mineral Point, was travelling northbound on New Diggins Road north of Nakomis Road when the accident occurred.

Nethington was reportedly driving a 2001 Ford F150 with a passenger, Ashleigh DeClue, 13, also of Mineral Point, in the bed of the truck. The vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and overturned into a creek, causing DeClue to be ejected from the bed of the truck.

DeClue received moderate injuries in the accident, while no injury information was reported for Nethington. DeClue was transported to St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

