Officer injured in Farmington PD pursuit

Joseph Schuessler

 Courtesy of St. Fran. Co. Sheriff's Dept.

A couple from Bonne Terre landed in jail following a pursuit in the early morning hours.

Farmington Police Chief Rick Baker said that on Monday just after 1 a.m. officers from the Farmington Police Department were conducting a surveillance detail at a residence on Michigan Street known for narcotics distribution.

An officer began to follow a tan 1999 Chevrolet Malibu that had just left the address. A check of the license plate revealed the car had been reported stolen. The driver of the stolen car made a right turn on Middle Street and then a right on Hickory Street, then began to accelerate rapidly.

A second officer spotted the car on Hickory Street and activated his lights and siren in an attempt to stop the driver. But the male driver failed to yield and a pursuit ensued.

The driver fled north on Michigan Street, left on Burks Road, and North on Route D. The vehicle continued on Route D to Route O, made a left on Route O and continued on to St. Joe Drive in Park Hills. The pursuit continued on to State Street in Desloge and then to Vo-Tech Road to Bonne Terre.

The driver of the stolen car jumped the curb, drove through the Vo-Tech parking lot, exited the lot and crashed, disabling the car. The officer who initiated the pursuit approached the car and saw a white male driver and a white female sitting in the front passenger seat.

The driver, later identified as Joseph D. Schuessler, 32, of Bonne Terre, resisted arrest. He was removed from the car and, with the assistance of several officers, taken into custody.

The passenger, later identified as Danielle Schuessler-Ward, of Bonne Terre, was compliant. A search of her turned up a large amount of a white crystal substance appearing to be methamphetamine, and a small bag of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana.

The female was arrested and transported to the St. Francois County Jail. Bond was set at $15,000 and she was booked on possession and distribution of a controlled substance.

Joseph D. Schuessler was transported to Parkland Health Center in Bonne Terre, where he was treated for minor injuries, and then taken to the St. Francois County Jail.

“A (records check) revealed that Schuessler had a suspended driver’s license and an active felony warrant for a probation violation,” said Baker.

The chief said the following list of charges are being requested: two counts of assault in the second degree on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, possession of stolen property, driving while suspended, careless and imprudent driving, and numerous other related traffic offenses.

Bond was set at $130,000.

While taking Schuessler into custody, officer Jeff Kostedt of the Farmington Police Department received an injury to his right hand. He was treated at Parkland Health Center in Bonne Terre and released.

The Farmington Police Department was assisted by the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Desloge Police Department, Park Hills Police Department and Bonne Terre Police Department.

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616, or at mmcfarland@dailyjournalonline.com.

