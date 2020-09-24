Two more Arcadia Valley students test positive for COVID-19

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Arcadia Valley School District has announced that two more students have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the district said that an elementary student had tested positive. On Wednesday afternoon, they announced in a letter on Facebook that a sixth grader and a ninth grader are COVID positive.

“The students were last on campus on Friday, September 18th,” the letter said. “One of the students rode bus No. 3 in the afternoon on Friday. We are coordinating our efforts with the Iron County Health Department to promptly identify and monitor individuals who have had recent close contact with the COVID-19 positive individual to prevent further spread. If your child was in class or on the bus with the individual, you will be contacted by the school. If you do not hear anything (Wednesday) from the school, then your child was not in the same classroom or on the bus with the student.”

The district said all individuals who have been deemed close contacts by the health department have been notified by the school. The health department will then contact them with the next steps.