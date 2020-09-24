Two more Arcadia Valley students test positive for COVID-19

The Arcadia Valley School District has announced that two more students have tested positive for COVID-19.
On Tuesday, the district said that an elementary student had tested positive. On Wednesday afternoon, they announced in a letter on Facebook that a sixth grader and a ninth grader are COVID positive.
“The students were last on campus on Friday, September 18th,” the letter said. “One of the students rode bus No. 3 in the afternoon on Friday. We are coordinating our efforts with the Iron County Health Department to promptly identify and monitor individuals who have had recent close contact with the COVID-19 positive individual to prevent further spread. If your child was in class or on the bus with the individual, you will be contacted by the school. If you do not hear anything (Wednesday) from the school, then your child was not in the same classroom or on the bus with the student.”
The district said all individuals who have been deemed close contacts by the health department have been notified by the school. The health department will then contact them with the next steps.
“If the health department identifies your child as a close contact and advises your child to quarantine, the school still continue to offer distanced instruction to your child,” the district said. “If this becomes necessary, please contact your child’s building administrator for additional information regarding this instruction.”
Governor update
After testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, Missouri Governor Mike Parson is still feeling healthy, according to a statement from his office on Thursday.
“Governor Parson reminds all Missourians to social distance, wear a mask, and wash your hands frequently,” the update said. “If you are sick or experience COVID-19 symptoms, please contact your physician and take the necessary steps to protect yourself and others.”
The update also said that First Lady Teresa’s symptoms remain mild.
Consistent with Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) guidelines, they both remain isolated. Parson will continue to fulfill his duties from the Governor's Mansion for the next 10 days and participate virtually in scheduled events, calls, and interviews.
As a precautionary measure, office staff, mansion staff, and security have been tested and are awaiting results. All staff who have been in close contact with the governor and first Lady continue to work remotely. Other close contacts are being identified, and the office is working closely with DHSS and the Cole County Health Department on contact tracing efforts.
Area counties
On Thursday, the Madison County Health Department announced the following exposure risk: The Eagles, Sept. 19, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.; monitor for symptoms through Oct. 3.
The health department also reported seven new cases on Thursday. There are 37 active cases and 311 total cases.
The Ste. Genevieve County Health Department reported one new confirmed case and one new probable case. The county now has 23 active cases, seven total probable cases, and 214 total cases.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
