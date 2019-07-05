During a recent Park Hills City Council meeting, a vote was held to pick two new individuals as commissioners for the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district in the Fairgrounds Drive area.
TIFs are used by municipalities to fund projects by designating tax revenue in a particular area specifically to a certain project or area for a set period of time.
Last year, Park Hills voted to amend the existing TIF district in the area of Fairgrounds Drive to develop a new district in that area in order to encompass a slightly new boundary. The TIF is handled by the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission (SEMO RPC).
City Mayor Daniel Naucke said that they needed two new TIF commissioners because two existing individuals listed on the TIF did not live within city limits, which is a requirement. He then recommended Chris Hulsey and Duane McAllister.
After the mayor read his recommendations, Councilman Alan Coleman asked if the two nominees could be voted on separately.
The first vote was for Hulsey. Councilman Ed Hart made the first motion in favor of the nomination. Councilwoman Donna Dettmer made the second motion. Hulsey was then voted into the position unanimously by the council.
Naucke then asked for the first motion for McAllister to which councilman Larry LaChance responded with a first. The mayor then asked for a second to the motion, twice, but no second was made.
After the motion for McAllister to be added on the TIF died for lack of a second, Naucke said the council would have to meet again sometime within the week in order to find a second person to list on the TIF. He indicated that it was urgent that the council decide on someone to fill the position because he had to file papers with the SEMO RPC.
The council met in closed session shortly after the open meeting where former Park Hills Mayor/Councilman John Clark was picked for the second vacant TIF commissioner position.
