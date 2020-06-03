Two new cases of COVID-19 in SFC

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The St. Francois County Health Center reported two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total numbers of cases to 44.

According to the health center's numbers, there are eight active cases in the county. The new cases are in the 63624 and 63628 zip codes. One case is male and one is female, ages 30s and 60s.

One case is related to another positive case and one case has no known contact, according to the report.

The health is aware of 1,885 residents that have been tested.

There have been three new confirmed cases in the county this week.

According to the health departments, Ste. Genevieve County has four active cases of the virus and Washington County has two.