Two pound pups, 12 cats need homes this week

Two dogs and eight cats at the Farmington Pound; three cats at the Park Hills Pound; and a cat at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.
Farmington
1650 Vargo Road
Officer Boyd – 573-631-9521
Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.- 3 p.m.
• Female mixed breed dog named “Nala” is a year-and-a-half old. Surrendered to animal control by her owners, she is a sweet girl who is housebroken and loves to cuddle in bed with her people. Her previous owners report that she is a fence jumper and needs some work on manners. Nala prefers to have all the love to herself and would be best as an only pet.
• Male Chihuahua was found outside in the cold. The animal control officer brought him in to keep him warm. He surely has owners who are missing him.
• Young adult male cat allows petting.
• Female cat is very loving and ready for a new home.
• Young adult female cat is friendly and available for adoption Thursday.
• Young adult male cat is friendly and available for adoption Thursday.
• Young adult female cat is friendly and available for adoption Thursday.
• Young adult female cat is friendly but excited by dogs. She is available for adoption Thursday.
• Young adult male cat is friendly and available for adoption Thursday
• Young adult male cat is very scared and needing a home now.
Park Hills
65 Sports Complex Road
Officer Lewis – 573-431-3577
Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
• URGENT! Female cat is 1-2 years old and very friendly.
• URGENT! Female cat is 1-2 years old and skittish but will allow petting.
• URGENT! Female cat is 1-2 years old and skittish but will allow petting.
Fredericktown
124 N. Main St.
573-783-3660
• Adult female cat is friendly and available now for adoption.
Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.