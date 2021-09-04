Two pound pups, 13 cats are seeking loving homes

Eight cats at the Desloge Pound; two dogs and a cat at the Farmington Pound; a cat at the Bonne Terre Pound; and three cats at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Desloge

300 N. Lincoln

Officer Memhardt – 573-431-3700/573-431-1463

URGENT! Four male tabby cats and an orange girl are approximately 4 months old now. They are friendly and urgently need homes now.

URGENT! Two male cats and a female are approximately 3 months old now and urgently need homes now.

Farmington

1650 Vargo Road

Officer Boyd – 573-631-9521

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Female mixed breed dog is still a pup — she’s less than 6 months old. Her wiggly puppy personality makes it hard to take her photo, but she's a friendly girl with beautiful gray coloring.

Male mixed breed dog is around 2 years old and he’s hoping his owners come for him. If not, he will be looking for a forever family.