Two pound pups, 16 cats are looking for loving homes

Ten cats at the Farmington Pound; two dogs at the Park Hills Pound; two cats at the Bonne Terre Pound; and four cats at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Farmington

1650 Vargo Road

Officer Boyd – 573-631-9521

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

A friendly young female cat is friendly and available now for adoption.

A 9-month-old female cat is friendly. She was picked up in the 100 block of Westmount and is available now for adoption.

A friendly 4-month-old cat, gender unknown, was picked up in the 100 block of Westmount and is available now for adoption.

A cat, gender unknown, is about 4 months old and friendly. It was picked up in the 100 block of Westmount and is available now for adoption.

A friendly male cat was picked up in the 200 block of North Alexander. He may be declawed and is available now for adoption.

A friendly male cat is about 6 months old. He was picked up on Karsch Blvd., near McDonald’s. He is available now for adoption.

A friendly 6-month-old male cat was picked up on Karsch Blvd., near McDonalds, He is available now for adoption.

A 1-year-old female cat was picked up in the 1800 block of Oak Knoll and is available now for adoption.

A “wild” cat, gender unknown, was picked up in the 800 block of Electric Street and is available now for adoption.

A 4-month-old cat, gender unknown, is wild but young enough to be tamed. It was picked up in the 600 block of Warren from the engine of a vehicle. The cat will be available for adoption Thursday.

Park Hills

65 Sports Complex Road

Officer Lewis – 573-431-3577

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

A female mixed breed dog is approximately 30 pounds. This blue-eyed beauty is very friendly. She loves people and gets along well with some dogs. The dog is already spayed.

A male mixed breed dog is reported to be very friendly by the animal control officer.

Bonne Terre

21 Service Drive

For animal information or to reclaim: 573-327-1050

To adopt, call City Hall: 573-358-2254

Hours: Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

A friendly 1-year-old cat, gender unknown, is available now for adoption.

A friendly 1-2-year-old cat, gender unknown, is available now for adoption.

Fredericktown

124 N. Main St.

573-783-3660

Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

A friendly female cat, approximately 6 years old, friendly, is available now for adoption.

A 10-12-week-old cat, gender unknown, is not happy at the pound. It is available now for adoption.

Two friendly 12-week-old cats, genders unknown, are available now for adoption.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published, and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0