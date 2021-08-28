Two pound pups, 16 cats are needing forever homes

Ten cats at the Desloge Pound; two dogs and two cats at the Farmington Pound; a cat at the Bonne Terre Pound; and three cats at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.
Desloge
300 N. Lincoln
Officer Memhardt – 573-431-3700/573-431-1463
URGENT! Four male tabby cats and an orange girl are approximately 4 months old now. They are friendly and urgently need homes now.
URGENT! Two male cats and a female are approximately 3 months old now and urgently need homes now.
URGENT! Three yellow cats and one gray cat are approximately 3 months old now. They are friendly and urgently need homes now.
Farmington
1650 Vargo Road
Officer Boyd – 573-631-9521
Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Female mixed breed dog is still a pup — she’s less than 6 months old. Her wiggly puppy personality makes it hard to take her photo, but she's a friendly girl with beautiful gray coloring.
Male mixed breed dog is around 2 years old and he’s hoping his owners come for him. If not, he will be looking for a forever family.
URGENT! Wild female cat is 9 months old and available now for adoption.
URGENT! Friendly female cat is 5-6 months old and available now for adoption.
Bonne Terre
21 Service Drive
For animal information or to reclaim: 573-327-1050
To adopt, call City Hall: 573-358-2254
Hours: Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-4 p.m.
URGENT! Cat, gender unknown, is 1-2 years old and scared being at the pound. It is available now for adoption
Fredericktown
124 N. Main St.
573-783-3660
Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Female cat is approximately 6 years old. She is friendly, healthy, and available now for adoption.
Neutered male cat is 12 weeks old, friendly and available now for adoption.
Cat, gender unknown, is 10-12 weeks old and not happy at the pound. It is available for adoption now.
Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.