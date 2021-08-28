 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two pound pups, 16 cats are needing forever homes
0 comments
top story

Two pound pups, 16 cats are needing forever homes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Ten cats at the Desloge Pound; two dogs and two cats at the Farmington Pound; a cat at the Bonne Terre Pound; and three cats at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Desloge

300 N. Lincoln

Officer Memhardt – 573-431-3700/573-431-1463

URGENT! Four male tabby cats and an orange girl are approximately 4 months old now. They are friendly and urgently need homes now.

URGENT! Two male cats and a female are approximately 3 months old now and urgently need homes now.

URGENT! Three yellow cats and one gray cat are approximately 3 months old now. They are friendly and urgently need homes now.

Farmington

1650 Vargo Road

Officer Boyd – 573-631-9521

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Female mixed breed dog is still a pup — she’s less than 6 months old. Her wiggly puppy personality makes it hard to take her photo, but she's a friendly girl with beautiful gray coloring.

Male mixed breed dog is around 2 years old and he’s hoping his owners come for him. If not, he will be looking for a forever family.

URGENT! Wild female cat is 9 months old and available now for adoption.

URGENT! Friendly female cat is 5-6 months old and available now for adoption.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Bonne Terre

21 Service Drive

For animal information or to reclaim: 573-327-1050

To adopt, call City Hall: 573-358-2254

Hours: Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

URGENT! Cat, gender unknown, is 1-2 years old and scared being at the pound. It is available now for adoption

Fredericktown

124 N. Main St.

573-783-3660

Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Female cat is approximately 6 years old. She is friendly, healthy, and available now for adoption.

Neutered male cat is 12 weeks old, friendly and available now for adoption.

Cat, gender unknown, is 10-12 weeks old and not happy at the pound. It is available for adoption now.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published, and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. strikes Islamic State in Afghanistan

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News