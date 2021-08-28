Two pound pups, 16 cats are needing forever homes

URGENT! Wild female cat is 9 months old and available now for adoption.

URGENT! Friendly female cat is 5-6 months old and available now for adoption.

Bonne Terre

21 Service Drive

For animal information or to reclaim: 573-327-1050

To adopt, call City Hall: 573-358-2254

Hours: Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

URGENT! Cat, gender unknown, is 1-2 years old and scared being at the pound. It is available now for adoption

Fredericktown

124 N. Main St.

573-783-3660

Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Female cat is approximately 6 years old. She is friendly, healthy, and available now for adoption.

Neutered male cat is 12 weeks old, friendly and available now for adoption.

Cat, gender unknown, is 10-12 weeks old and not happy at the pound. It is available for adoption now.