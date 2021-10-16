Two pound pups, 16 cats looking for homes at local pounds

Cat, gender unknown, is 4-5 months old and wild. It may need a barn home. The cat was picked up in the 500 block of Maple Street and is available now for adoption.

Cat, gender unknown, is 6 months old and wild. It may need a barn home. The cat was picked up in the 900 block of Judy and is available now for adoption.

Friendly female cat is 9 months to a year old. She was picked up on Tanglewood Street and is available now for adoption.

Friendly male cat is a year old. He was picked up at the KFC restaurant. He will be available for adoption Tuesday.

Bonne Terre

21 Service Drive

For animal information or to reclaim: 573-327-1050

To adopt, call City Hall: 573-358-2254

Hours: Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Cat, gender unknown, is a year old and friendly when not caged. It is available now for adoption.

Friendly cat, gender unknown, is 1-2 years old and available now for adoption. Friendly cat, gender unknown, is 7 weeks old and available now for adoption. Two friendly 7-week-old cats, genders unknown, are available now for adoption.