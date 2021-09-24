Two pound pups, 17 cats seek forever homes

Six cats at the Desloge Pound; a dog and eight cats at the Farmington Pound; a dog at the Park Hills Pound; and three cats at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved.
Desloge
300 N. Lincoln
Officer Memhardt – 573-431-3700/573-431-1463
URGENT – Four tabby boys are approximately 4 months old, friendly and available now for adoption.
URGENT – A male silver tabby and female that is all gray with white feet are approximately 4 months old and available now for adoption.
Farmington
1650 Vargo Road
Officer Boyd – 573-631-9521
Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Male mixed breed dog is approximately 2 years old. This handsome boy has been at the pound for a month. He's wondering when his forever family will come to take him home.
URGENT – Wild female cat is 9 months old and available now for adoption
Friendly female cat was found in a vacant trailer on Veterans Drive. She'll be available for adoption Monday.
Wild young adult cat, gender unknown, needs a barn home. It was picked up on Ashbrook and will be available for adoption Monday.
Five wild cats, gender unknown, are 6 months old and need barn homes. They were picked up on Ashbrook and will be available for adoption Monday.
Park Hills
65 Sports Complex Road
Officer Lewis – 573-431-3577
Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Female mixed breed dog is approximately 40 pounds. This sweet girl is super friendly, playful, and gets along with other dogs. She's looking for a forever home.
Fredericktown
124 N. Main St.
573-783-3660
Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Friendly female cat is approximately 6 years old. She is available now for adoption.
Friendly neutered male is 12 weeks old and available now for adoption.
Cat, gender unknown, is 10-12 weeks old, not happy at the pound and available now for adoption.
Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.