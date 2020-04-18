Two pound pups and six cats need homes this week

Two dogs and four cats at the Farmington Pound; and two cats at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be cared for and loved.
Farmington Pound
573-747-1988
One-year-old male dog was surrendered by his owners. A little skittish, he will warm up to someone who treats him with love and patience.
Male cattle dog mix is 3-4 years old.
Cat, gender unknown, is scared. It is somewhere between 9 months and a year old. The cat was picked up in the 1200 block of Walker Drive and is available now for adoption.
Two feral cats, gender unknown, are around 6-9 months old. They were picked up in the 1400 block of Camille and will be available for adoption April 21. Both need a barn home.
Male feral cat is 6-9 months old and needs a barn home. He was picked up in the 1400 block of Camille and will be available for adoption April 21.
Fredericktown Pound
573-783-3660, Option 4
Female cat is 1-2 years old, friendly, spayed and fully vetted. She wants to be the only cat and is available now for adoption.
Male cat is friendly, 5-8 years old, neutered, declawed and fully vetted. He is available now for adoption.
Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.
Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.
Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published, and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.
