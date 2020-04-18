Two pound pups and six cats need homes this week

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two dogs and four cats at the Farmington Pound; and two cats at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be cared for and loved.

Farmington Pound

573-747-1988

One-year-old male dog was surrendered by his owners. A little skittish, he will warm up to someone who treats him with love and patience.

Male cattle dog mix is 3-4 years old.

Cat, gender unknown, is scared. It is somewhere between 9 months and a year old. The cat was picked up in the 1200 block of Walker Drive and is available now for adoption.

Two feral cats, gender unknown, are around 6-9 months old. They were picked up in the 1400 block of Camille and will be available for adoption April 21. Both need a barn home.

Male feral cat is 6-9 months old and needs a barn home. He was picked up in the 1400 block of Camille and will be available for adoption April 21.

Fredericktown Pound

573-783-3660, Option 4

Female cat is 1-2 years old, friendly, spayed and fully vetted. She wants to be the only cat and is available now for adoption.