Two pound pups are seeking their owners or new homes

Two dogs at the Terre Du Lac Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Call animal control at 573-430-4828.

A male pit bull mix named Samuel weighs approximately 60 pounds. This big guy is super energetic and playful. He loves people! The animal control officer describes him as a great dog.

A female Rottweiler named Brenda is 6-8 years old. She loves people and is a big couch potato. Brenda gets along with other dogs but prefers more laid-back friends. She is spayed and has her rabies vaccine. Does your couch have room for this snuggly girl?

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published, and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

