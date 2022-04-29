 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two Pound Pups at Farmington Pound need homes

Farmington Pound
Two dogs at the Farmington Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for. They are a male mixed breed dog picked up at the dog park; and a male mixed breed dog — approximately 6-9 months old — that, while sweet, is not good with chickens.

For more information, contact the animal control officer at 573-631-9521. Farmington Animal Control is located at 1650 Vargo Road and open from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds, and at least five days at the Desloge Pound, to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published. Animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

