Two 'pound pups,' eight cats are looking for homes

Two dogs and five cats at the Farmington Pound; a cat at the Park Hills Pound; and two cats at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.
Farmington
1650 Vargo Road
Officer Boyd – 573-631-9521
Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.- 3 p.m.
Male hound mix dog is 2 years old. He was surrendered to animal control by his owners because he barked too much. He is a sweet boy looking for a forever family who will make sure he gets plenty of exercise.
Female mixed breed dog is a year-and-a-half old. “Nala” was surrendered to animal control by her owners. She is a sweet girl who is housebroken and loves to cuddle in bed with people. Her previous owners report that she is a fence jumper and needs some work on manners. Nala prefers to have all the love to herself and would be best as an only pet.
Male cat named Snickers is 3-5 years old, very sweet and intact.
Male cat is 1-2 years old is wild and needs a barn home. He was picked up in the 200 block of North Carleton.
Male cat is around 2 years old and friendly. He was picked up in the 200 block of North Carleton.
Cat, gender unknown, is a young adult, picked up in the 200 block of North Carleton.
Female cat is very scared and needs a loving home. She was picked up in the 500 block of Maple St. She will be available for adoption on Wednesday.
Park Hills
65 Sports Complex Road
Officer Lewis – 573-431-3577
Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
URGENT! Female cat is 1-2 years old and skittish. She was picked up on Dix Avenue.
Fredericktown
124 N. Main St.
573-783-3660
Young adult cat, probably a male, is friendly. The animal was picked up on High Street and will be available for adoption Thursday.
Cat, gender unknown, is 6 to 9 months old and friendly. The animal was picked up on Benson Street.
Unless otherwise noted in the description, all cats and dogs listed are available for immediate adoption. Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.