Two 'pound pups,' eight cats are looking for homes

Two dogs and five cats at the Farmington Pound; a cat at the Park Hills Pound; and two cats at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Farmington

1650 Vargo Road

Officer Boyd – 573-631-9521

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Male hound mix dog is 2 years old. He was surrendered to animal control by his owners because he barked too much. He is a sweet boy looking for a forever family who will make sure he gets plenty of exercise.

Female mixed breed dog is a year-and-a-half old. “Nala” was surrendered to animal control by her owners. She is a sweet girl who is housebroken and loves to cuddle in bed with people. Her previous owners report that she is a fence jumper and needs some work on manners. Nala prefers to have all the love to herself and would be best as an only pet.

Male cat named Snickers is 3-5 years old, very sweet and intact.

Male cat is 1-2 years old is wild and needs a barn home. He was picked up in the 200 block of North Carleton.

Male cat is around 2 years old and friendly. He was picked up in the 200 block of North Carleton.